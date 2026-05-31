Four arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed after a video of a youth opening fire in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, went viral. Authorities are searching for a fifth accused and have assured strict action against the culprits.

Four people have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted in connection with the recent firing incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, while efforts are underway to apprehend a fifth accused, authorities said on Sunday.

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The incident came to light after a video showing a youth allegedly opening fire went viral on social media on Saturday. Police said the accused were allegedly carrying and using an illegal firearm without a valid licence.

Official Response and Investigation

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, said the police acted swiftly following the incident and assured strict action against those involved. "Such incidents are unfortunate, especially at a time when lakhs of tourists are visiting Himachal Pradesh. However, the police responded promptly. Five people were involved in the case, and four have already been arrested. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to investigate the matter," Chauhan said.

He said the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards criminal activities and warned that anyone involved in such offences would face strict legal action. "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Irrespective of their background, if any criminal commits such an act in Himachal Pradesh, he will not escape. The law and police machinery will act firmly against such individuals," he added.

Chauhan said the injured person is undergoing treatment and that those responsible for bringing and using the illegal weapon have already been brought under the ambit of the law. "The injured person is currently hospitalised. Those who brought and used an illegal weapon have already been arrested and are now under the ambit of the law. The SIT will investigate the case, and the accused will have to face legal proceedings," he said.

Tourism and Security Concerns

Appealing to residents and visitors to maintain peace, Chauhan said Himachal Pradesh has a long tradition of hospitality. "When tourists come from outside, we treat them as guests. Himachal is known for its hospitality and warm behaviour. At the same time, no one will be allowed to violate law and order," he added.

Responding to concerns over the influx of tourists during the summer season, Chauhan said it was not feasible to physically screen every visitor entering the state but maintained that the administration remains vigilant. "Lakhs of tourists and vehicles enter Himachal Pradesh during the peak season. It is not feasible to identify every individual with criminal intent beforehand. However, the responsibility of maintaining law and order lies with the administration and police, and we remain fully prepared. Surveillance systems, cameras and other monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure public safety," he said.

Sending a strong message to potential offenders, Chauhan added, "Anyone who thinks they can enter Himachal Pradesh, commit a crime and escape arrest is mistaken. Such people will be tracked down and dealt with strictly according to law."

The Kullu firing incident has drawn widespread attention during the ongoing tourist season, with authorities assuring that public safety remains a top priority. (ANI)