Three Naga villagers were ambushed by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's foothills while repairing a water supply line. One villager was injured, prompting community leaders to demand immediate government intervention to de-escalate tensions.

Fresh tensions erupted in the foothill areas of Manipur following a targeted ambush on three innocent Naga villagers from Konsakhul on Sunday morning. The villagers were reportedly attacked while attempting to repair a vital community water supply line.

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According to community leaders, the incident was carried out by heavily armed Kuki militants, drawing sharp condemnation and sparking urgent calls for state and central government intervention to prevent further escalation in the region.

Details of the Ambush

The attack occurred at approximately 10:30 AM when three residents of Konsakhul village trekked uphill to inspect and repair a disrupted water source.

Speaking on the incident, NG Akhiu, the Convenor of the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee, detailed how the routine maintenance trip turned into a life-threatening ordeal. "When they went up to fix the sources, the Kuki militants--specifically the KNF-P (Kuki National Front-Presidential)--were already entrenched there, and they ambushed the three innocent villagers," Akhiu stated. "One villager sustained injuries during the attack. The other two were separated and lost in the dense jungle for several hours. Fortunately, they have since managed to navigate their way back to safety."

Community Reaction and Demands

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee has strongly condemned the ambush, labeling it a "barbaric incident" targeting civilians who are unrelated to the ongoing ethnic fractures in the state. Community leaders expressed deep concern over what they describe as a calculated attempt by militant factions to dominate strategic foothill locations and disrupt the daily livelihoods of neutral indigenous communities.

"The Kuki militant groups are waiting for us; they are taking advantage of our innocence," Akhiu warned, urging law enforcement to act swiftly. "We strongly condemn this incident, and we urge the government to intervene immediately, bring the culprits to book, and punish them according to the law."

Security Apprehensions in the Foothills

The latest clash highlights the highly volatile security matrix in Manipur's foothill regions, where diverse communities live in proximity to areas heavily monitored by various insurgent factions. (ANI)