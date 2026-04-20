A Bengaluru businessman went viral after using his Porsche bonnet to mix cement and fill a pothole, highlighting poor road conditions. The unusual act sparked debate over civic responsibility, stunt claims, and urban infrastructure issues.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's pothole problem is world-famous, and not in a good way. But a city businessman's bizarre method to fix one has left people online stunned and divided. A video of this whole episode has gone viral.

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The businessman, Akhila Hemadri, decided to repair a pothole himself without waiting for the authorities. However, the way he did it is what has got everyone talking.

In the viral video, Hemadri arrives in his super expensive Porsche, a car that costs crores. He then unloads cement and other construction materials. The truly shocking part is what he does next. He uses the front bonnet of his luxury car as a surface to prepare the concrete mix! After mixing the cement right there on the bonnet, he fills the pothole and levels the surface.

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Hemadri shared this video online with a message about civic responsibility. He wrote, "In a highly populated country like India, citizens should also join hands in maintaining public spaces. The government alone cannot handle everything."

The video has blown up on social media. Some users are praising his creative effort to draw attention to bad roads and promote personal responsibility. But many others are calling it a publicity stunt. Car lovers, meanwhile, are just in shock seeing cement being mixed on a Porsche.

Was this a planned video?

Many viewers suspect this could be a clever marketing strategy for a car detailing or 'Protective Film' (PPF) brand. This is because after the cement was mixed, a protective layer was easily peeled off the bonnet, revealing no damage to the car's paint. Whatever the reason, this strange combination of a civic problem and a luxury car has become a hot topic for debate on the internet.

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