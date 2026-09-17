Vice President CP Radhakrishnan greeted PM Modi on his 76th birthday, praising his visionary leadership for India's economic growth and lifting 25 crore people from poverty. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes, calling him an architect of 'New India'.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, highlighting India's economic resilience, poverty reduction and inclusive developmental initiatives under his governance.

In an X post, Radhakrishnan praised the Prime Minister’s "steadfast and visionary leadership," pointing to India’s standing as a bright spot in the global arena and one of the world's fastest-growing major economies. "Heartiest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies. Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty. A transformative digital revolution has empowered millions, and every sector-from space, technology, and healthcare to infrastructure and manufacturing has witnessed remarkable growth," he said.

Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji. Under your steadfast and visionary leadership, Bharat is shining as a bright spot in the world and among the fastest-growing major economies. Over 25 crore Indians have come out of extreme poverty.… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 17, 2026 The Vice President highlighted that over 25 crore citizens have been lifted out of extreme poverty, further noting the ongoing transformative digital revolution and rapid advancements across various sectors in the journey of "Viksit Bharat."

"Your reference to backward districts as ‘Aspirational Districts’, border villages as ‘Vibrant and First Villages’, and North-East as Ashtalakshmi reflects a forward-looking approach that has transformed geographical marginalisation into empowerment, enabling active participation of people of various quarters in our journey towards Viksit Bharat. Over the past year, as I travelled across the States and Union Territories, I witnessed firsthand how these transformative changes are reaching even the remotest parts of our country. The spirit of progress, aspiration, and renewed enthusiasm visible across our nation reflects the confidence of our collective developmental journey," he said.

Other Leaders Extend Greetings

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders and Union Ministers also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. Yogi Adityanath described him as the “world's most popular leader” and the architect of “New India”.

“Heartfelt birthday greetings to the world's most popular leader, the visionary of 'One India - Excellent India', the architect of 'New India', and our guide, the esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, who is dedicated to the ceaseless national yajna to usher in a new dawn of happiness, prosperity, security, and pride in the lives of 1.45 billion Indians,” the UP CM said.

CM Yogi added that PM Modi’s commitment to “Nation First” and public welfare is an inspiration towards realising the goal of a “Developed India”. (ANI)