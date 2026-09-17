On PM Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised his leadership, stating India is confidently moving towards 'Viksit Bharat'. Other BJP leaders also extended greetings, and a blood donation camp was held in Varanasi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his leadership, India is marching forward with confidence towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, Singh highlighted what he described as “historic and remarkable progress” across sectors including infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare of the poor, innovation and entrepreneurship. प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भारत ‘विकसित भारत’ के लक्ष्य की ओर पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ आगे बढ़ रहा है। आधारभूत संरचना से लेकर डिजिटल कनेक्टिविटी तक, गरीब कल्याण से लेकर नवाचार और उद्यमिता तक, हमने हर क्षेत्र में… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2026

He said citizens’ lives have become more convenient, opportunities have expanded, and efforts are being made to ensure a dignified life for every citizen. He said the PM has placed good governance and public service at the centre of the nation’s development journey, making the administration more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric. “Today, citizens' lives have become more convenient, opportunities have expanded, and efforts are underway to ensure a dignified life for every citizen. Modi ji has placed good governance and public service at the centre of the nation's development journey, making the administration more transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric,” he wrote on X.

He also said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s cultural consciousness and heritage have gained a new identity and prestige on the global stage.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” Singh said in his post.

Singh also prayed to Mahadev for Modi’s “excellent health and long life”.

Other Leaders Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders and Union Ministers extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday, hailing his leadership, commitment to public service and contribution to the country’s development.

'Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad' Camp in Varanasi

Also on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad organised a blood donation camp in Varanasi, with a large number of young people participating in the ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’ event.

The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where organisers said many of the participants were aged between 18 and 22 years.

Several participants were also first-time blood donors and first-time voters, according to the organisers.

The organisers said the event sought to combine first-time participation in the democratic process with voluntary blood donation as a form of social service. (ANI)