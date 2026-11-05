Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru and several southern districts may witness evening thunderstorms, while rainfall is expected to ease by November 8. Temperatures could drop thereafter, bringing colder conditions across the state

Karnataka is likely to witness another spell of rain on Wednesday evening, with thunderstorms expected across parts of the southern interior and coastal regions. Changing weather conditions have kept several districts on alert, particularly areas around Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara are among the districts that could experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms during the evening or night. Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru may also receive moderate rainfall.

Along the coast, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are likely to see showers, with heavier rainfall possible in parts of the region, including Belthangady taluk. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and sudden spells of rain.

Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru May See Thunderstorms; Northern Karnataka Likely To Remain Dry

The weather outlook varies across Karnataka, with some hilly regions likely to receive thunderstorms while northern districts may continue to experience predominantly dry conditions.

Kodagu, Sakleshpur and Chikkamagaluru could witness thundershowers, while Shivamogga and neighbouring areas may remain largely cloudy.

However, the situation is less encouraging for North Interior Karnataka. Dry winds arriving from northern India are expected to limit rainfall activity, with no significant rain forecast over the next 10 days. This could disappoint farmers and residents who are still hoping for further rainfall.

Karnataka Weather To Turn Colder After November 8 As Rainfall Activity Declines

Karnataka is likely to experience a gradual reduction in rainfall after November 6, with most rain activity expected to subside by November 8.

As moisture-laden winds move towards Kerala and Tamil Nadu, weather conditions across Karnataka are expected to become comparatively drier. The state could experience a noticeable increase in cold conditions after November 8, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

Although there is currently no indication of a depression developing over the Bay of Bengal, residents should prepare for changing temperatures. People, particularly children and senior citizens, should take precautions against colder winds as winter-like conditions begin to set in.