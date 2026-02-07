Karnataka Legislature passes a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act, which the BJP deems illegal. Simultaneously, a leadership tussle emerges in the Congress, with calls for D.K. Shivakumar to replace CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Against Central Act

The Karnataka Legislature has passed a resolution against the controversial VB-G RAM G Act. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has immediately called the resolution illegal, setting up a potential legal and political showdown between the state and central governments.

Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to ANI, said, "This is not illegal. How, how is this illegal? The government has the full right, and our state MLAs have the full right, to pass the resolution if it is against the interests of the people of Karnataka."

Leadership Change Demands Surface in Congress

Demands for a change in the state's chief minister have appeared within the Congress party in Karnataka. Several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and their supporters are openly recommending that D.K. Shivakumar should take over the top post from the current CM, Siddaramaiah.

Questioned on the reports of a change in the Chief Minister, Yathindra Siddaramaiah replied, "They have been telling like that, but the high command has clearly sent a message that there won't be any change in the leadership. I don't think there's any reason to speculate about a change in leadership. There are many leaders in Congress who deserve to, who can become Chief Minister. But the high command has to decide, no? But they have not said anything about a leadership change. So for now, I think the current CM will continue for five years."

Debate Over EVMs vs Ballot Papers for Local Polls

Congress leaders in Karnataka have proposed using traditional ballot papers for the upcoming local body elections instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). The proposal aims to ensure transparency and address concerns raised by some party members about the election process.

"Since EVM has been introduced, there have been a lot of, you know, worries, and there are doubts whether this EVM is fair and free. It is better to go with the ballot box, as even in many technically advanced countries where EVM were introduced, they have reverted to ballot boxes. So I think it is better to go to the ballot boxes," said Yathindra.