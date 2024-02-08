Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    A doctor couple from Bengaluru fell victim to a scam orchestrated by Aishwarya Gowda, losing Rs 6.20 crore. Aishwarya, posing as a car dealer, exploited their trust, promising a luxury car at a discount. She disappeared after receiving the money, resorting to threats when confronted. Authorities are investigating the matter.

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    A doctor couple from Bengaluru allegedly has fallen victim to a sophisticated scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 6.20 crore. The perpetrator, a woman named Aishwarya Gowda, hailing from BEL Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, allegedly lured the couple with promises of obtaining a luxury car at a significantly reduced price. 

    The unfortunate incident unfolded when the accused, Aishwarya, approached the doctor couple under the pretext of seeking cosmetic surgery in March 2022. Presenting herself as a real estate and second-hand car dealer, Aishwarya gradually gained the trust of the unsuspecting couple through her persuasive demeanour.

    Work from home fraud: Cybercriminals extort Rs 18 lakh from woman techie in Bengaluru

    Sensing an opportunity, the doctor, who harboured aspirations of owning an extravagant car, confided in Aishwarya about their desire. Exploiting their vulnerability, Aishwarya assured them of acquiring the coveted vehicle at a discounted rate. Falling for her deceitful assurances, the doctor couple handed over a substantial sum totalling Rs 6.20 crore, comprising both cash and online transfers, in two instalments.

    However, once the money changed hands, Aishwarya abruptly severed all communication with the doctor couple, leaving them in a state of distress and uncertainty. When confronted about the outstanding payment, the accused resorted to intimidation tactics, threatening to level false accusations of rape against the doctor if they persisted in seeking reimbursement.

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested

    Feeling cornered and alarmed by the severity of the threats, the doctor couple reluctantly complied with Aishwarya's demands, eventually succumbing to paying an additional sum of 75 lakhs. Unable to endure further harassment, the doctor couple mustered the courage to approach the authorities and lodge a formal complaint at the Vijayanagar Police Station.

    Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement officials swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, to apprehend the elusive perpetrator, Aishwarya Gowda. The case has since garnered widespread attention, shedding light on the perils of falling victim to financial scams and the importance of exercising caution in all transactions

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary vkp

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    'Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap vkp

    ‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road?

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

    Recent Stories

    Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS

    Ministry of Home Affairs recommends immediate suspension of India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime AJR

    BREAKING: MHA scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to secure borders

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories RKK

    WATCH: 'Love Storiyaan' trailer: Karan Johar's Valentine's Day special will explore love by meaningful stories

    Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over Black Paper WATCH gcw

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary vkp

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon