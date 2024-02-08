Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

A doctor couple from Bengaluru fell victim to a scam orchestrated by Aishwarya Gowda, losing Rs 6.20 crore. Aishwarya, posing as a car dealer, exploited their trust, promising a luxury car at a discount. She disappeared after receiving the money, resorting to threats when confronted. Authorities are investigating the matter.

A doctor couple from Bengaluru allegedly has fallen victim to a sophisticated scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 6.20 crore. The perpetrator, a woman named Aishwarya Gowda, hailing from BEL Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, allegedly lured the couple with promises of obtaining a luxury car at a significantly reduced price.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the accused, Aishwarya, approached the doctor couple under the pretext of seeking cosmetic surgery in March 2022. Presenting herself as a real estate and second-hand car dealer, Aishwarya gradually gained the trust of the unsuspecting couple through her persuasive demeanour.



Sensing an opportunity, the doctor, who harboured aspirations of owning an extravagant car, confided in Aishwarya about their desire. Exploiting their vulnerability, Aishwarya assured them of acquiring the coveted vehicle at a discounted rate. Falling for her deceitful assurances, the doctor couple handed over a substantial sum totalling Rs 6.20 crore, comprising both cash and online transfers, in two instalments.

However, once the money changed hands, Aishwarya abruptly severed all communication with the doctor couple, leaving them in a state of distress and uncertainty. When confronted about the outstanding payment, the accused resorted to intimidation tactics, threatening to level false accusations of rape against the doctor if they persisted in seeking reimbursement.



Feeling cornered and alarmed by the severity of the threats, the doctor couple reluctantly complied with Aishwarya's demands, eventually succumbing to paying an additional sum of 75 lakhs. Unable to endure further harassment, the doctor couple mustered the courage to approach the authorities and lodge a formal complaint at the Vijayanagar Police Station.

Upon receiving the complaint, law enforcement officials swiftly initiated an investigation into the matter, to apprehend the elusive perpetrator, Aishwarya Gowda. The case has since garnered widespread attention, shedding light on the perils of falling victim to financial scams and the importance of exercising caution in all transactions