'No drama, I'm in pain': UP man kills self after 'pregnancy' blackmail by married lover, records last moments

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane, allegedly after he was constantly blackmailed by a married woman he had an affair with. Altaf recorded his last moments on several videos in which he is seen slitting his wrists, trying to hang himself and consuming poison. His family has now said police in Thane and Unnao are passing the buck, citing jurisdiction issues, and no action is being taken.

The deceased youth, Altaf, worked as a tailor in Thane. After his mother's death last year, he returned home, where the family advised him to stay and work in Unnao. During this time, he had an affair with a married woman in the neighborhood. When the family found out about this, they scolded him and sent him back to Thane.

But, according to Altaf's sister Reshma, “The woman continued to harass him even there. She claimed she was pregnant and started demanding money. Sometimes 10,000, sometimes Rs 1 lakh. She started threatening to frame him in a false case and send him to jail. Finally, he committed suicide.”

"You alone are responsible for my death" – Altaf

Altaf's sister told that before dying, he made a video call to that woman and said that he was going to die because of her. The woman ruthlessly replied, "I don't care, I have a husband, I will handle everything."

Four days later, the Maharashtra police informed the family about Altaf's death. The family reached Thane and buried him there. Later they came to know that the woman was constantly harassing him, due to which he took this step.

The family first complained to the Maharashtra Police, but from there they were sent to the Unnao Police. When they reached the Unnao police, they said that the case should be registered in Maharashtra.

"We even caught the woman and took her to the police station, but the police did not help," the family alleged.

Altaf's pain in video before suicide

Before dying, Altaf recorded several videos. In one video he says, "I am going to end myself. I have lived a lot, not anymore." In the video, his cut wrist and blood-stained blade are visible.

In another video, while eating poison, he says, "I am eating rat poison. If something happens, tell my family." In the video, it can be seen that foam starts coming out of his mouth as soon as he eats the poison. In another video he says, "I am not acting, I am in pain. You don't understand. I am playing with my blood, this is not acting."

When the accused woman was questioned in Unnao, she said, "It is not my fault." She also claimed that she did not know when Altaf ate poison.

