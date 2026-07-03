Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced a new footpath policy with designated vending zones to ensure clear pedestrian access. The government will also impose fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh on illegal flex banners across the state.

New Footpath Policy and Vending Zones Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "I have agreed that a new policy should be brought for footpaths. Citizens are facing a lot of trouble walking on footpaths. We have made footpaths after investing heavily, but vehicles are parked there and business is being carried out." He said designated vending zones will be fixed for street vendors."We must fix specific places for vendors and create an opportunity to keep footpaths clean for citizens to walk. For the business of one person, the entire footpath becomes unusable and people are forced to walk on the road. This must be stopped. That is why we have decided to bring a new policy for footpaths," the CM said.Shivakumar added that the government will notify roads where vending is allowed. "We will announce on which roads footpaths cannot be occupied. On some side roads, we will allow those who are registered. Except that, all others will be removed. All MLAs have unanimously expressed their opinion and given me the responsibility," he added. Crackdown on Illegal Flex Banners Speaking on the issue of illegal flex banners, he said that fines will be imposed on those whose name is found at the bottom of the banners. "No matter how much we say, flex banners keep coming up. All parties put them up, our party people also do. Everyone puts up flexes. The name of whoever is at the bottom will be fined," Shivakumar said."We have said that a fine of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh will be imposed for each flex. Because this flex business has become excessive. Birthday wishes, all that. If the government has something, there is a streamlined system for it. There is an advertisement board. Anyone can take that and do it. Apart from that, there is no permission to put up banners anywhere else," he added.The CM stressed that flexes put up for birthdays or events without using authorised advertisement boards will face heavy penalties. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government will bring a new footpath policy to ensure clear pedestrian access and impose fines up to ₹1 lakh on illegal flex banners.Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "I have agreed that a new policy should be brought for footpaths. Citizens are facing a lot of trouble walking on footpaths. We have made footpaths after investing heavily, but vehicles are parked there and business is being carried out." He said designated vending zones will be fixed for street vendors."We must fix specific places for vendors and create an opportunity to keep footpaths clean for citizens to walk. For the business of one person, the entire footpath becomes unusable and people are forced to walk on the road. This must be stopped. That is why we have decided to bring a new policy for footpaths," the CM said.Shivakumar added that the government will notify roads where vending is allowed. "We will announce on which roads footpaths cannot be occupied. On some side roads, we will allow those who are registered. Except that, all others will be removed. All MLAs have unanimously expressed their opinion and given me the responsibility," he added.Speaking on the issue of illegal flex banners, he said that fines will be imposed on those whose name is found at the bottom of the banners. "No matter how much we say, flex banners keep coming up. All parties put them up, our party people also do. Everyone puts up flexes. The name of whoever is at the bottom will be fined," Shivakumar said."We have said that a fine of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh will be imposed for each flex. Because this flex business has become excessive. Birthday wishes, all that. If the government has something, there is a streamlined system for it. There is an advertisement board. Anyone can take that and do it. Apart from that, there is no permission to put up banners anywhere else," he added.The CM stressed that flexes put up for birthdays or events without using authorised advertisement boards will face heavy penalties. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source