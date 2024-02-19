Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Social welfare dept modifies residential school slogan, says previous motto conveyed 'slavery'

    Controversy erupts as Karnataka Social Welfare Department alters the entrance slogans of Morarji Desai residential schools, encouraging questioning over traditional reverence for knowledge. Mixed reactions surface, sparking debates on education's essence. Critics urge transparency and consultation, while the department remains relatively silent on the matter.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    The Karnataka Social Welfare Department has sparked a controversy by amending the longstanding slogan at the entrance gates of residential schools across the state igniting debates on the essence of education and the role of questioning within it.

    The department has opted to replace the traditional invitation to ‘Enter the temple of knowledge with folding hands" with a call to ‘Enter the temple of knowledge and question boldly" This alteration, seen as a departure from the conventional approach, has stirred mixed reactions, with educators expressing strong opposition.

    The modification, affecting numerous Morarji Desai residential schools statewide, has not triggered discussions on the rationale behind the change. The revised slogan, now displayed prominently at the entrance of numerous Morarji Desai residential schools, has ignited a flurry of discussions on various platforms, ranging from social media to staff rooms. 

    Some argue that the change undermines the essence of education by encouraging scepticism instead of reverence for knowledge, while others perceive it as a progressive step towards fostering critical thinking among students.

    Amidst the controversy, the Social Welfare Department has remained relatively silent, with only a verbal notice sent regarding the sudden alteration. While a few speculate that the change may have been prompted by an upcoming program or event, clarity on the matter is yet to be provided. According to the sources, it has also been stated that the previous slogan, written by National poet Kuvempu allegedly denoted ‘slavery’.

    In addition to the slogan modification, the department's decision to congratulate the National Poet Kuvempu's match line has also raised eyebrows, further fueling speculation regarding the underlying motives behind these alterations.

    Meanwhile, teachers associated with the residential schools have expressed their displeasure with the changes, emphasizing the need for transparency and consultation in such matters. The verbal instruction reportedly issued by the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare has only added to the confusion surrounding the situation.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
