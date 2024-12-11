In a first for Rajasthan, cops use AI to generate criminals' images, crack Rs 2.7 crore jewellery heist

A criminal gang that orchestrated a Rs 2.70 crore theft at a jeweller's shop in Rajasthan's Churu was caught after Artificial Intelligence (AI) was used to generate pictures of the thieves.

In a first for Rajasthan, cops use AI to generate criminals' images, crack Rs 2.7 crore jewellery heist shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

In a first for Rajasthan, Churu police used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to crack a Rs 2.73 crore jewellery heist, successfully identifying masked criminals. On Monday, police arrested three masked thieves, members of the infamous ‘Battery Gang' from Uttar Pradesh and solved the case.

A jewellery shop in Churu's main market was robbed of Rs 2.7 crore as thieves stole 1.5 kg of gold, 2 quintals of silver, and Rs 17 lakh in cash. Police used AI technology to solve the case, which helped them track down the culprits.

1,000 CCTV cameras footage examined

On the night of November 30, thieves targeted Chhaganlal Soni's shop. They arrived in a car, accessed the shop's roof, and broke the staircase door. Wearing masks and gloves, the thieves executed the robbery. The shop owner filed a report at Ratangarh police station on December 1. The police examined footage from nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras to solve the case. 

The team identified the suspicious car, but the number plate was fake. AI technology was used to correctly identify the faces and the number plate. Over 200 images were sequenced using AI, leading to the identification of the accused.

Car seized in Rajasthan, thieves arrested in UP

A team led by Rajgarh ASP Nishchay Prasad M arrested three accused - Bhagirath, Yadram (both residents of Auraiya, UP), and Ajay Singh (resident of Jhotwara). Their car was seized in Kuchaman City. During interrogation, the accused revealed details of the stolen goods. However, two members of the gang are still at large. According to the police, the same gang has also stolen 4 kg of gold in Bengal. This gang operates with extreme cunning, using fake number plates and masks.

SP Jai Yadav said that this case was challenging for the police, but they succeeded with the help of AI technology and the police of other states. The search for the absconding accused is underway.

Also read: Inspired by Lucky Baskhar movie, four Class 9 students flee hostel in Andhra's Visakhapatnam (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025 AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025

'Section 498A misused to force husband...': SC's big remark on dowry cases amid Atul Subhash Suicide SHOCKER shk

'Section 498A misused to force husband...': SC's big remark on dowry cases amid Atul Subhash Suicide SHOCKER

'Jaake mamla pata kijiye': Atul Subhash's in-laws caught threatening media for clicking their photos (WATCH) vkp

'Jaake mamla pata kijiye': Atul Subhash's in-laws caught threatening media for clicking their photos (WATCH)

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur temple anr

'Traditions should have continued as before...' SC on plea over change in Udayasthamana Pooja at Guruvayur

Recent Stories

bajaj pulsur KTM 125 Duke Top 5 College Bikes 2024: Performance, Price, Features anr

Bajaj Pulsar to Duke: Top 5 Bikes for College Students in 2024

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024 check out India rank gcw

Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years vkp

LIC Crorepati plan: Invest Rs 500 monthly to earn Rs 1 crore in 25 years

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep at night anr

Strong bones to Immune system: Know benefits of milk with dates before going to sleep

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon