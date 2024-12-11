In a first for Rajasthan, cops use AI to generate criminals' images, crack Rs 2.7 crore jewellery heist

A criminal gang that orchestrated a Rs 2.70 crore theft at a jeweller's shop in Rajasthan's Churu was caught after Artificial Intelligence (AI) was used to generate pictures of the thieves.

In a first for Rajasthan, Churu police used advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to crack a Rs 2.73 crore jewellery heist, successfully identifying masked criminals. On Monday, police arrested three masked thieves, members of the infamous ‘Battery Gang' from Uttar Pradesh and solved the case.

A jewellery shop in Churu's main market was robbed of Rs 2.7 crore as thieves stole 1.5 kg of gold, 2 quintals of silver, and Rs 17 lakh in cash. Police used AI technology to solve the case, which helped them track down the culprits.

1,000 CCTV cameras footage examined

On the night of November 30, thieves targeted Chhaganlal Soni's shop. They arrived in a car, accessed the shop's roof, and broke the staircase door. Wearing masks and gloves, the thieves executed the robbery. The shop owner filed a report at Ratangarh police station on December 1. The police examined footage from nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras to solve the case.

The team identified the suspicious car, but the number plate was fake. AI technology was used to correctly identify the faces and the number plate. Over 200 images were sequenced using AI, leading to the identification of the accused.

Car seized in Rajasthan, thieves arrested in UP

A team led by Rajgarh ASP Nishchay Prasad M arrested three accused - Bhagirath, Yadram (both residents of Auraiya, UP), and Ajay Singh (resident of Jhotwara). Their car was seized in Kuchaman City. During interrogation, the accused revealed details of the stolen goods. However, two members of the gang are still at large. According to the police, the same gang has also stolen 4 kg of gold in Bengal. This gang operates with extreme cunning, using fake number plates and masks.

SP Jai Yadav said that this case was challenging for the police, but they succeeded with the help of AI technology and the police of other states. The search for the absconding accused is underway.

