Karnataka shocker! Man elopes with family after setting cousin on fire for loving his daughter

    Primary suspect flees after burning his cousin with petrol for loving his daughter. The victim sustained severe burns and is receiving treatment. The incident stemmed from disapproval of the romantic relationship. The police have filed a case and are investigating the matter.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 7:49 PM IST

    The main suspect in the case, where an Uncle burnt his cousin with petrol in an attempt to kill him for loving his daughter, has fled away with his family. 
    Manu, who hails from Haradanahalli in Chamarajanagar district, is the primary accused in this horrific incident.

    The incident occurred near Kaniminike toll in Bangalore Dakshina Taluk on Saturday, leading to the registration of a case against Manu and six others. As news of the incident surfaced, Manu and his family swiftly left the town.

    Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire

    The victim, Shashank, is a first-year degree student at ACS College. His uncle, Manu, is the primary accused in the case. Shashank sustained 50% burns from the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The police have filed a case against the six individuals at Kumbalagodu station.

    The incident stemmed from Shashank's romantic involvement with Lahari, Manu's daughter. Both families disapproved of the relationship and deliberately opposed it. Despite Manu advising Shashank to stay away from his daughter, Shashank did not listen. On July 3, he took Lahari to his house, which enraged Manu. In response, Manu physically assaulted Shashank and took his daughter back to Mysuru.

    Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy

    What was the incident?

    On July 15, while Shashank was returning home from college, he was kidnapped by Manu and his accomplices in an Innova car. Shashank's eyes and hands were bound, and he was subjected to further assault inside the vehicle. They eventually took him to an empty playground near Kaniminike toll, where he was thrown to the ground. Subsequently, they poured him petrol and set him on fire before fleeing the scene.

    Despite suffering from severe burns, Shashank managed to roll on the ground in an attempt to extinguish the flames. He contacted his relative, Heera, who promptly arrived with family members and rushed him to Rajarajeshwari hospital. The Kumbalagodu police have initiated an investigation into the incident, targeting all the accused parties involved.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 7:49 PM IST
