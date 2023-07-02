Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Unable to withstand torture, father kills alcoholic son by setting him on fire

    Father sets alcoholic son on fire due to drinking problem in Bengaluru. He was fed up of his son over beating up the parents for not giving him money.
    Arrest made, case registered at Doddabelavangala police station.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    The father sets his son on fire, resulting in death over the prime reason of drinking. Jayaramayya, the accused father, did not bear the frequent quarrels at home with Adarsh, his son, who killed him.

    Adarsh (30) did not work and always came home drunk and quarrelled with his parents. He beat his mother and father for not giving him money for drinking. Father always tried to stop him, but he got beaten up later. This has led to the father's frustration - which ended in setting up his son on fire.  

    The accused father had good intentions for his son - he had bought him a car and an auto for working. Yet, Adarsh had messed up everything by being drunk daily and quarrelling at home. He was in rehab for more than 1 year yet did not recover. 

    It is said that even after returning from rehab, he started drinking again near the elections. The Father had been fed up with treating him and his behaviour in the house. He even used to beat up his mother very badly. This made the father to lose all hope in his son.

    One day, when Adarsh came home drunk, his father took him to the fields and set him up on fire - using petrol. He was tied to a Jackfruit tree and beaten up by his Father, who later lit him up.

    The case has been registered at Doddabelavangala police station, and the father has been arrested.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
