    Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy

    The city, famous for it's gold, Kolar in Karnataka has suffered from honor killing incident. The father, coming to know about his daughter being in love with a Dalit man, strangulates her to death. The daughter's lover ended his life on a railway track after the knowledge of his lover being killed.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Kolar, Karnataka: In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a father in Kolar, Karnataka, took the life of his own daughter for falling in love with a man from a different caste. The town of Kolar, famous for the movie "K.G.F.", now mourns the loss of two young lives in a case of honor killing.

    The victim, identified as Keerti (20), had been involved in a relationship with a boy belonging to the Dalit caste. When Keerti's father, Krishnamurthy (42), discovered their relationship, he objected to his daughter's decision to love someone outside her caste. Despite this, Keerti continued her relationship, which ultimately led to a devastating outcome.

    Krishnamurthy, driven to an extreme by his daughter's defiance, allegedly strangled her to death. The harrowing act of violence has left the entire community in shock and disbelief. In a tragic turn of events, upon learning of Keerti's demise, her lover, Gangadhar (24), from the same village of Bodagurki, decided to end his life by throwing himself onto the railway tracks.

    The news of the double tragedy spread rapidly, prompting the police to take swift action. A case has been registered at the Kamasamudra police station in Bangarpet Taluk. Law enforcement authorities have cordoned off the village as they continue their investigation into this distressing incident.

    On Tuesday, the last rites of both Keerti and Gangadhar were performed. The accused father, Krishnamurthy, has been taken into police custody. The incident comes at a time when the issue of honor killing has gained attention in the region, with a recently released Kannada movie titled 'Gurudev Hoysala' highlighting this societal problem relating to an incident in Belagavi’s Athani taluk. 

    The film, featuring Daali Dhananjay in the lead role and Naveen Shankar as the antagonist, sheds light on the repercussions of honor killing. Such incidents bring a black mark on society, especially during this modern-educated era. Society needs to uplift and update its social values regarding the caste system. The local community, along with the authorities suffer after this heart-warming incident.

