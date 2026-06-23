A shocking incident in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district has sparked outrage after two schoolboys were allegedly beaten by locals over a cricket mishap. The boys were reportedly tied and assaulted after a ball hit a woman.

A disturbing incident from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district has sparked outrage after two schoolboys were allegedly assaulted by locals following a minor cricket-related accident. The boys were reportedly punished violently after a cricket ball they were playing with accidentally hit a woman nearby.

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The incident took place on Sunday when the children were playing cricket on the school premises. According to police reports, a group of locals allegedly confronted the boys and took matters into their own hands instead of informing authorities or handling the situation calmly.

Boys Tied To Window And Beaten

In a shocking act, the locals allegedly tied the two boys to a school window and assaulted them using chappals and their hands. One of the victims is only 14 years old. The attack reportedly left both children injured, following which they were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of children and the growing issue of people taking law into their own hands over minor disputes. Many residents have condemned the alleged violence and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police Begin Investigation After Complaint

Following a complaint filed by the boys’ parents, the Kerur police have started investigating the matter. Authorities have reportedly identified the accused as Renuka Sharanar, Basavaraj Sharanar, and Abhi Lamani.

The police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack and further action will be taken based on the investigation. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with people questioning the use of violence against children over an accidental incident.