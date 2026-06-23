After a fire killed 15 at a Lucknow coaching centre, Etawah authorities are inspecting institutes for fire safety. An SIT probe has been ordered, four officials suspended, and three people arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

Etawah Admin Intensifies Inspections

Following the tragic fire incident at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives and left several others injured, the Etawah administration has intensified inspections of coaching institutes across the city. City Magistrate Rajendra Bahadur Singh, along with the Co City Magistrate, conducted inspections of multiple coaching centres in the city to assess fire safety arrangements and preparedness.

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Referring to the ongoing checks and preparedness of institutions, City Magistrate Rajendra Bahadur Singh on Tuesday said strict action and regular inspections are being ensured in accordance with government directions. "Although most of the centres were closed, those that were open were found during the primary inspection to be equipped with fire extinguishing equipment. These centres are inspected from time to time. Whenever we receive instructions, we conduct inspections and take necessary measures wherever any deficiencies are found..." he told ANI.

Probe and Arrests in Lucknow Fire

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate constitution of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a time-bound and impartial probe into the tragedy.

Acting on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, four officials were also suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident. The suspended officials include Gaurav Kumar, Executive Engineer (Collection), Electricity Department, Jankipuram; Kamlendra Kumar Singh, Fire Station Safety Officer (FSSO), Fire Department, Indira Nagar; Anil Kumar, Assistant Engineer, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA); and Pramod Pandey, Junior Engineer, LDA.

Police have also initiated legal action in connection with the incident. At Aliganj Police Station, a case has been registered under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals. Three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Prasad Shukla and Tushak Krishna Jaiswal, have been arrested in connection with the case, while further legal proceedings are underway.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The fire broke out on Monday at a coaching centre located in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, resulting in the death of at least 15 students and injuries to several others. The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute.

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the building after the blaze erupted, prompting some occupants to attempt to escape through windows and other exits. One individual reportedly jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries. Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, and investigations into the incident are currently underway. (ANI)