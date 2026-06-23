The ED conducted searches at 18 locations across Tamil Nadu in a teacher recruitment scam case and at 10 locations in Kerala in connection with a human organ trafficking case, probing money laundering angles in both instances.

Teacher Recruitment Scam Probe in Tamil Nadu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at 18 locations in Tamil Nadu in an alleged teacher recruitment examination manipulation case. ED's multiple teams conducted the search operation early in the morning, simultaneously covering cities including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), Coimbatore, and Madurai. The searches are still continuing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the officials, the action follows a First Information Report (FIR) registered in 2017 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to officials, a chargesheet in the case was filed by the state police in 2021. The ED has initiated its probe under money laundering provisions based on the earlier FIR and subsequent findings.

The searches are part of an effort by the ED to trace the proceeds of crime and uncover the financial trail associated with alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. Officials said further investigation into the matter is currently underway as the case pertains to suspected malpractices, including tampering with selection processes and monetary gains by certain individuals involved.

ED initiated a money laundering probe in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on identifying the generation and movement of illicit funds.

Human Organ Trafficking Racket in Kerala

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at 10 locations across Kochi city in Kerala and its nearby areas in connection with an alleged human organ trafficking case, officials said.

The premises covered in the operation included several hospitals and associated establishments suspected of being linked to the racket. ED's zonal office in the state conducted the search operation early on Thursday based on inputs against suspects linked to the case.

Officials told ANI that the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering linked to illegal organ transplants. The federal agency probed the role of intermediaries, medical professionals, and facilitators who were allegedly involved in arranging unauthorised procedures for financial gain. (ANI)