'Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra or elsewhere': Devendra Fadnavis

On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that people have rejected Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said Pawar's own party did not get even one percent of votes in Karnataka.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (May 13) said the Congress won in Karnataka Assembly election as some votes of the Janata Dal (Secular) got transferred to it, and the results would not have any repercussions in Maharashtra or elsewhere.

As the counting of votes was on, the Congress was seen heading for a comfortable majority in the BJP-ruled state.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Karnataka election results will not have any impact nationally or in Maharashtra. The Modi government will come (to power again) nationally and the BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra." Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next year.

"Compared to 2018, the JD(S) lost a five percent vote share and these votes got transferred to Congress which is why it won this time in the neighbouring state," the BJP leader further said. "The BJP's vote share did not decrease," he added.

"Some parties" think that they have won the country but there is a difference between Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections," Fadnavis said.

"Those who win Uttar Pradesh win national elections and the BJP has won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections on Saturday," he added.

