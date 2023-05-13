Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra or elsewhere': Devendra Fadnavis

    On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that people have rejected Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said Pawar's own party did not get even one percent of votes in Karnataka.

    Karnataka results won't have impact in Maharashtra or elsewhere': Devendra Fadnavis AJR
    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (May 13) said the Congress won in Karnataka Assembly election as some votes of the Janata Dal (Secular) got transferred to it, and the results would not have any repercussions in Maharashtra or elsewhere.

    As the counting of votes was on, the Congress was seen heading for a comfortable majority in the BJP-ruled state.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: From corruption issue to pre-poll 'guarantees', here's what helped Congress

    Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Karnataka election results will not have any impact nationally or in Maharashtra. The Modi government will come (to power again)  nationally and the BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra." Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next year.

    "Compared to 2018, the JD(S) lost a five percent vote share and these votes got transferred to Congress which is why it won this time in the neighbouring state," the BJP leader further said. "The BJP's vote share did not decrease," he added. 

    "Some parties" think that they have won the country but there is a difference between Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections," Fadnavis said. 

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Meet Sunil Kanugolu, former BJP poll strategist behind Congress' resurgence

    "Those who win Uttar Pradesh win national elections and the BJP has won a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh municipal elections on Saturday," he added.

    On NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that people have rejected Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said Pawar's own party did not get even one percent of votes in Karnataka.

