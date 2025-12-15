Lead lawyer Mike Andrews, representing 65 victim families of the AI171 crash, reaffirmed his commitment to assist them. He stated a formal case will be filed once the investigation, particularly the CVR and FDR data, provides sufficient evidence.

Lawyer Pledges Support to Victim Families

Mike Andrews, lead lawyer representing over 65 victim families of the AI171 crash, during his third visit to India, reaffirmed his commitment to assist the affected families and emphasised the importance of meeting them to understand their concerns and helping them with forms and related queries. "This is our third visit back to India, we're trying to meet with the families to understand what questions they have to try to help them with the forms and the questions of that nature, but also to understand that this is a process and that patience obviously is necessary in a situation like this..." Andrews told ANI on Sunday.

The lawyer stressed that a formal case will be filed once the investigation provides sufficient information or reveals exact details. He highlighted the critical role of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) in determining the cause and taking appropriate action. "We are still following the evidence very much, and as soon as we know exactly what's happened or have enough information to file a case, then we'll act. I think for anyone, myself included, to say that we know what happened would be improper and inappropriate at this point. We do not think it's appropriate to guess or speculate. We have some theories that we're looking at, and they're all based on the evidence... Which is why again the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder are so important, because they have that crucial information..." he added.

Details of the AI171 Tragedy

The AI171 tragedy occurred on June 12, when the Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming 260 lives, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. The report noted that both engines of the aircraft unexpectedly shut down during the initial climb, resulting in catastrophic loss of thrust and a rapid descent. The crash remains one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history, leaving a profound impact on the victims' families and the aviation community. (ANI)