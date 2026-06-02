Ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. The meeting fuels speculation about a top cabinet post as leaders lobby for berths in the new government.

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Tuesday met party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister.

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The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday (June 3) at 4:00 pm.

Political Huddle for Cabinet Berths

Earlier this morning, Priyank Kharge arrived at the residence of the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, amid speculation that Priyank Kharge would likely be given the Top Post in the new state cabinet formation.

The meeting comes as a massive political huddle is underway in the national capital, as top Congress leaders and ministerial hopefuls from Karnataka have flocked to New Delhi to lobby for coveted cabinet berths.

With the Congress high command expected to finalise the ministerial list by today, the party is balancing a complex jigsaw puzzle of regional, caste, and social equations, alongside critical structural decisions regarding Deputy Chief Ministers and organisational leadership.

Two-Phase Cabinet Expansion

According to senior party insiders and MLAs, the cabinet expansion is highly anticipated to be executed in two instalments to manage the immense internal competition smoothly.

Earlier on Monday, Senior MLA Ashok M Pattan revealed that approximately 10 ministers are expected to take the oath alongside Shivakumar on Wednesday. The remaining slots will likely be filled in the first week of next month, following the conclusion of the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

"I think there are two instalments; as per my information, in the first instalment, 10 members' swearing-in ceremony will be there," Pattan said, adding that the remaining appointments will likely be finalised in the first week of next month.

"Other, left other people will be announced next month, first week, because of the assembly council election, the Rajya Sabha election is there. I think after that they will make a full-fledged ministry," Pattan added.

Leadership Shuffle and Opposition Criticism

Speculation is rife that several ministers from the outgoing Siddaramaiah cabinet may be dropped to make way for fresh leadership. However, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of the outgoing Chief Minister, confidently stated that Rahul Gandhi previously assured him of a cabinet induction.

High command sources indicate that Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain and other top leaders are prioritising structural balance. Furthermore, with Shivakumar elevating to the CM chair, the party is hunting for an OBC candidate to take over as the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President to maintain a harmonious bridge between the party cadre and the state government.

Amid these developments, the opposition has levelled sharp criticism at the incoming administration.BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka dismissed the leadership transition as "a change of driver", characterising it as a failure of the party to address the state's financial woes.

"The bus is already in the garage. Only the driver is changed, that's all. Siddaramaiah is leaving and DK Shivakumar is coming. The bus remains the same; there's no change in the bus. But it's just a change of driver," he said," he remarked. (ANI)