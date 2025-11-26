Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claims Karnataka's administration has collapsed due to an open power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar denies any rift, while Congress President Kharge says the high command will mediate.

Joshi Alleges Open Conflict, Collapsed Administration

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday highlighted the power tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, amid speculation about a change in the state's chief minister, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. He described the situation as an open conflict, with ministers vying for the Chief Minister position and criticised the Karnataka government, stating that the administration has collapsed and ministers are focused on the upcoming leadership shift rather than their duties. "This isn't an internal conflict, sir. Everything is completely out in the open... Everyone is fighting openly... No minister is interested in the administration. They are all busy with who will become the Chief Minister and what will happen next... Rahul Gandhi and Kharge himself are saying that the high command will decide, even though they are part of it... The administration is totally collapsed..." he stated.

Karnataka is abuzz with speculation about a potential leadership change, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the centre of the power struggle. The Congress government recently marked its halfway point, fueling rumours about a possible shift.

Congress Leaders Respond to Speculation

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that all party-related issues would be discussed internally and not in the media. Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to speak about anything in the media. We will discuss the party's issues in the four walls, not in the media. There is no other discussion, only to keep the party flag high, to keep this Constitution high and protect the Constitution..."

He also dismissed talk of internal differences in the Congress, saying there was "no confusion" in the party and that all 140 MLAs belonged to "one group" with no separate factions or demands. "There is no confusion. No one should demand anything. There are no groups. There is only one group- the Congress group. Our group is of 140 MLAs," Shivakumar said.

Earlier on the same day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the party high command, which includes him, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, will "deliberate" and "resolve" the speculations around the Chief Ministerial post. "Only the people there can say what the government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and I will sit together and deliberate on this...We will give the mediation that is required." He stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process. (ANI)