Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Constitution Day said the new government has a fresh resolve to develop Bihar, create jobs, and tackle crime and corruption. He added that the focus would be on farmers and labourers.

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman on Wednesday said that Constitution Day is an important occasion and that his government is focused on developing the state, creating jobs and taking strict action against crime and corruption. Suman said the new mandate has given them a new mindset and a new resolve to work for farmers and labourers who depend on agriculture.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Santosh Kumar Suman said, "Today is a very important day. Today is Constitution Day, and we've come to this office (Ministry for Minor Water Resources of Bihar) on this day. Before the elections, I was the minister of this department. But with a new mandate, a new mindset, and a new resolve, we're sitting here today."

"This resolve is to develop Bihar, provide employment, free Bihar from crime, have zero tolerance for crime and corruption, and bring happiness to the faces of farmers because nearly 70% of our people depend on agriculture--farmers and labourers... We have various schemes and plans," he said.

Nation Marks 75th Constitution Day

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Constitution Day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.

A program was organised at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day.

President Murmu Releases Translated Constitution

President Droupadi Murmu released the translated version of the Constitution in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

VP Calls for 'Viksit Bharat'

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hailed the Constitution-makers on Constitution Day and asked Members of Parliament to work towards a "Viksit Bharat".

Addressing the gathering of Parliamentarians event at Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, VP Radhakrishnan said, "The Members of the Constituent Assembly debated and discussed over a period of two years, eleven months with one common goal - to create a landmark Constitution for our Mother Land. In the same spirit of our Constitution Makers, we should now work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat during this Amrit Kaal."