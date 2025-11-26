BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the Bihar election victory with party workers. Shah termed the win a victory for the nation, setting the next target as the Bengal elections, and praised the collective effort of the NDA.

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday hosted a dinner for 'Pravasi Karyakartas' who were assigned duties in the Bihar elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event and hailed the leaders for the big win in Bihar.

Bihar Win a Victory for Entire Nation: Amit Shah

According to sources, the Home Minister, in today's informal meeting, said that the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is not just a win for one state, but a victory for the entire nation. He stated that Bihar's mandate reflects the determination of every Indian who stands firmly against infiltration and is committed to protecting the nation.

Looking ahead, the Home Minister said that the next major challenge is the upcoming Bengal elections, for which everyone must remain prepared. He urged party workers to always stay in "worker mode," as duties may be assigned at any time and at any place.

NDA's Collective Strength a Testimony to Victory

The Home Minister emphasised that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people's faith and unwavering trust continue to grow stronger." He added that the people of Bihar wholeheartedly supported the leadership duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Highlighting the unity within the alliance, he said that the Bihar election results are a testimony to the NDA's collective strength. "All five parties of the NDA fought together like the five Pandavas," he remarked. He further stated that the people of Bihar have made it clear they prefer a government that delivers, not one that merely makes promises, reaffirming their trust in the NDA government led by PM Modi.

JDU Workers' Contribution Lauded

The Home Minister also praised the hard work of JDU workers, saying that no amount of appreciation would be sufficient to match their contribution.

Shah Cautions Cadre Against Arrogance

Addressing BJP workers, he said, "Your dedication has made the Bihar election results historic. I salute every single worker." He acknowledged that every leader worked with utmost commitment, and even a 1% contribution holds great value in an election. However, he cautioned leaders against assuming that the victory was achieved by any single individual, stating that such thinking breeds arrogance. He reminded the cadre that their responsibility was not merely to run the campaign, but to embody the spirit of "wherever there is a gap, we must step in."