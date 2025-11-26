WB CM Mamata Banerjee slammed a Rajya Sabha bulletin advising against slogans like 'Jai Hind' in Parliament. She called them national symbols of the freedom struggle and criticised what she sees as disrespect towards India's cultural heritage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed strong views on the Rajya Sabha bulletin's guidelines on slogans in Parliament, emphasising the significance of "Jai Hind" and "Vande Mataram" as national slogans and symbols of India's independence movement. She criticised a recent Rajya Sabha bulletin that advised against raising slogans such as "Thanks", "Thank You", "Jai Hind", "Vande Mataram", or any other slogans in the House.

"... Kyun nahi bolenge? Jai Hind aur Vande Mataram hamara national song hai. Yeh hamara azaadi ka slogan hai. Jai Hind hamara Netaji ka naara hai... Isse jo takraega choor choor ho jaega...", she said. The Chief Minister expressed deep concern over what she perceives as disrespect towards India's cultural symbols and heritage. Banerjee also criticised the government's use of agencies to intimidate journalists allegedly. "If we cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram and if they disrespect Raja Rammohan Roy, is this acceptable? You are disrespecting our land! A leader understands and respects people. All agencies have been complicit! I do not blame the journalists; they have been bought because their bosses are being threatened using these agencies," she claimed.

Rajya Sabha's guidance on parliamentary decorum

This comes after Rajya Sabha Secretariat bulletin advised against raising slogans such as "Thanks," "Thank You," "Jai Hind," and "Vande Mataram" in the House, stating that the decorum and seriousness of proceedings require that such slogans not be raised. This guidance was part of a new "Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha" distributed to members to draw attention to parliamentary customs and etiquette. The bulletin indicated that raising slogans and displaying placards is contrary to House rules and proper conduct.

'Are they trying to destroy Bengal’s identity?'

Banerjee also expressed concern over the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in various states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She questioned the urgency of the SIR process and alleged that BLOs were being threatened with jail and job loss. Banerjee questioned whether the Centre was trying to erase Bengal's identity and criticised the alleged attempts to divide people on religious grounds. "I saw this in the media that we cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram in Parliament, although I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MP. Are they trying to destroy Bengal's identity? We are a part of India and we are proud to say that Bengal has always fought for democracy, secularism, and unity in diversity. We are saddened to see democratic rights being taken away and division happening everywhere on religious grounds. People are being tortured, irrespective of Tapasili, Dalit, Adivasi, minority or the Hindu voters. Those who died [because of SIR], most of them were Hindus. We are all one, we must remember this." Banerjee stated.

CM slams BJP over citizenship issue

Banerjee has strongly criticised the BJP over the citizenship issue, accusing them of pushing people to the brink of a crisis and urging people to unite against it. "They have pushed people to the verge of dying because of the citizenship issue [CAA-SIR]. Those who were playing the dhak yesterday [in Bongaon] were crying and asking me to save them. Those who are doing politics with this it is a shame! People's houses have been demolished in Bihar. This is the BJP's trick, to loot after the polls. We have to unite against this," she alleged. The Election Commission of India has announced the second phase of SIR, with the final voter list publication scheduled for February 7, 2026.

‘Bengal brought renaissance and revolution’

Banerjee credited India's freedom to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, not the current ruling party, the BJP. She stated that 90% were Bengalis who fought for freedom, and that Bengal brought a renaissance and revolution to India. "We did not get freedom because of the mercy of those in power today [BJP], we got it because of the freedom fighters. 90% were Bengalis who fought for freedom, while Punjab also made a major contribution. It was Bengal that brought the Renaissance and revolution to India. I am reading the Preamble now.", she alleged.

Constitution Day and citizenship concerns

Earlier in the day, she paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Red Road on Constitution Day, emphasising the importance of protecting India's democracy. She highlighted Dr. Ambedkar's connection to undivided Bengal and expressed pride in his legacy.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), questioning whether citizens would now be required to prove their citizenship. CM Banerjee said, "Today is Constitution Day and Dr. BR Ambedkar was its Chairman [Drafting Committee]. You should know that he was elected from undivided Bengal, which makes us feel very proud of him because many do not know this history. Today, when democracy and religion are being attacked and questions are being raised on citizenship and voting rights, we must ask ourselves: do we now have to give proof of our citizenship? NRC is working behind this. We are shocked and saddened by this. This is why I take the pledge here today to protect India's democracy, which is the biggest" (ANI)

