YSR Congress Party observed Constitution Day, paying tribute to BR Ambedkar. Leaders then slammed the TDP-led government, accusing it of violating the constitution, dismantling welfare schemes, and neglecting the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam memorial.

The YSR Congress Party observed Constitution Day with grandeur at its central party office in Tadepalli, paying tributes to the portrait of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. According to a release, former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Vellampalli Srinivas, former MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appireddy and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, former MLAs TJR Sudhakar Babu, Monditoka Jaganmohan Rao and Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP SC Wing working president Kommuri Kanakarao, Mangalagiri in-charge Dontireddy Vema Reddy and several other leaders participated in the event.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

YSRCP Accuses TDP of Violating Constitution

Speaking to the media afterwards, YSRCP leaders launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of violating the spirit of the Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar and governing the state through Chandrababu Naidu's "Red Book" instead of the sacred document that unites all Indians irrespective of religion or caste.

MLC Lella Appireddy declared that while Hindus have the Bhagavad Gita, Christians have the Bible, and Muslims have the Quran, the only common scripture for every Indian is the Constitution penned by Ambedkar, yet the present regime is deliberately undermining its essence, the release stated.

Allegations of Rights Violations and Dismantling Welfare

Former MLA and SC Cell state president TJR Sudhakar Babu compared the current administration to British colonial rule, alleging that fundamental rights are being crushed and political opponents are facing social boycott and illegal detention reminiscent of the colonial era. He lamented that revolutionary welfare and empowerment measures introduced by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have been completely dismantled.

SC Wing working president Kommuri Kanakarao charged that the coalition government is snatching away basic rights, especially education and healthcare, by pushing privatisation, reversing the inclusive direct-benefit welfare model that functioned without discrimination of caste, religion or region during the YSRCP tenure.

Ambedkar Memorial's Neglect Criticised

Former MP Nandigam Suresh accused the government of insulting Dr. Ambedkar by allowing the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in Amaravati to fall into neglect, turning it into a site of anti-social activities with broken liquor bottles and garbage, besides cutting off electricity to the memorial.

'Only Jagan's Return Can Restore Constitution's Honour'

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna asserted that the credit for truly implementing Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of uplifting the most deprived sections and bridging social inequalities goes solely to the YS family, particularly YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who governed strictly by the Constitution for five years and empowered the poor across all sections like never before in Andhra Pradesh history, the release stated.

The leaders unanimously declared that only the return of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to power can restore the honour of Dr. Ambedkar and ensure that the fruits of the Constitution reach every citizen of the state once again. They vowed that YSRCP workers will continue to protect constitutional values despite all obstacles and repression.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)