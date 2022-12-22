Karnataka: Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi; demands more reservation seats

There are already 102 castes in the 2A category and they have been demanding the government not to include Panchamasalis in the classification as it would further reduce their chance of getting a reservation.

Panchamasali community members on Thursday (December 22) held a mega convention near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi demanding reservation under 2A category. It is reportedly said that the community members have threatened to lay siege to Suvarna Soudha if a decision is not taken in the ongoing session.

Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya seer of Kudalasangama Mutt, who is on a padayatra (foot march) from Savadatti reached Belagavi on Thursday. The Panchamasali community has intensified their demand for reservation under 2A category in the past two years. The leaders of the community have issued several deadlines that were not met by the government.

It can be seen that the Panchamasalis are a sub-sect of the Veerashaiva-Lingayats. They are currently classified under 3B category, where they get 5 per cent reservation. Now, they are demanding to be moved to 2A of Other Backward Classes category which guarantees 15 per cent reservation.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a cabinet meeting today and it is being speculated that the government may take a decision on the Panchamasali reservation.

In Karnataka, Panchamasalis are the traditional voters of the BJP. If the cabinet agrees to their demand, it will be a big boost for the saffron party ahead of the polls.

Earlier, the government had referred the demand of the Panchamasali community to Karnataka Backward Classes Commission to survey and find out the backwardness of the community. Replying to a question on Panchamasali reservation, Bommai on Wednesday said, a decision would be taken after getting a report from Backward Classes Commission.

"I am in touch with members and chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, I had asked them to submit the report before the winter session but they are yet to submit it. Once they submit a report, we will take a decision," Bommai had said.

