Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy wrote an open letter to Sonia Gandhi, questioning the Congress party's failure to implement its six guarantees in Telangana after completing two years in office, contrasting it with the new 'Telangana Rising' vision.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has written an open letter to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, questioning the Congress leadership over the implementation of the party's election promises in Telangana, particularly the much-publicised six guarantees announced during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his letter, Kishan Reddy referred to the programme organised by the Government of Telangana said," I am writing to you in reference to the programme organised by the Government of Telangana titled "Telangana Rising - 2047," wherein it has been widely reported that the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, recently visited Delhi and personally presented to you the "Telangana Rising - 2047 Vision Document." Reports suggest that you appreciated the performance of the government over its two years in office and commended the Chief Minister's vision for the state's development, while also extending your best wishes for Telangana's future."

Reddy Recalls Poll Promises, Questions Review

Recalling the Congress party's 2023 Telangana election campaign, Reddy stated, "However, this raises a serious and unavoidable question. During the Telangana State Assembly election campaign in 2023, you addressed a massive public meeting organised by the Congress party on September 17, 2023, at Tukkuguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On that occasion, you not only unveiled the Congress party's election manifesto titled "Abhayahastam," but also personally assured the people of Telangana that the six guarantees would be implemented immediately upon the Congress party coming to power," the letter read.

Questioning whether the Congress leadership had reviewed its election promises, he asked, "The Congress party subsequently won the election and has now completed two full years in office. During this period, have you ever reviewed or enquired about the status of the manifesto that you, along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the Congress party, promised to the people of Telangana? Did you even raise this issue when the Chief Minister met you recently?"

Accountability Questioned Amidst New 'Vision'

Expressing concern over alleged a lack of accountability, Kishan Reddy added, "The congratulations conveyed to Revanth Reddy on completing two years in power give the impression that either you are unaware of the ground reality regarding the implementation of the six guarantees, or that no serious attempt has been made to assess whether the promises made to the people have been fulfilled at all."

Accusing the Telangana government of shifting focus away from its commitments, he alleged, "Instead of honouring the commitments given during the elections, the Telangana government appears to be misleading the people. Under the guise of development, it has attempted to introduce a new narrative through a vision document, while the earlier guarantees remain unaddressed. Shockingly, the party leadership seems content to congratulate itself rather than demand accountability."

"Is the Congress party now abandoning the guarantees made during the elections? Have the "420 promises" of the election manifesto been thrown into the Musi River, or quietly buried within the walls of Gandhi Bhavan? The people of Telangana deserve a clear and honest answer," Kishan Reddy questioned in his letter.

A 'Hand of Destruction': Reddy Issues Stern Warning

Warning the Congress government against making fresh promises without fulfilling earlier ones, he asserted, "Two years after assuming office, before floating new visions, fantasies, and promises, the Congress government must first demonstrate its integrity by fulfilling the commitments already made. Otherwise, the "Abhayahastam" (hand of assurance) once extended to the people will inevitably transform into a "Bhasmasura Hasta" (hand of destruction), fuelled by public anger, and will sweep the government out of power."

Urging clarity from the Congress leadership on its commitments, Kishan Reddy said, "I urge you to clearly state the Congress party's position, particularly regarding the guarantees promised to farmers, women, unemployed youth, students, Dalits, tribals, and backward classes. The people of Telangana are watching and waiting."

Issuing a political warning on the consequences of unfulfilled promises, Kishan Reddy, "This betrayal of public trust will not go unanswered. If the Congress government continues to fail in delivering on its promises, the people of Telangana will respond decisively in the future by withdrawing their support and delivering a fitting lesson," he said. (ANI)