Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

"Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed. You should explain to him that once he's filing a 'vakalatnama', he's authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala's lawyer.

Aatab Poonawala, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker, on Thursday (December 22) withdrew his bail application before a Delhi court. In the last hearing on December 17, Poonawala’s advocate sought time to seek instructions from his client.

Aaftab's bail hearing began at Delhi's Saket court at 11 am and was withdrawn due to a communication gap.

Also read: 'A 19-year-old was slapped': Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

"Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed. You should explain to him that once he's filing a 'vakalatnama', he's authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala's lawyer.

In a reply to Delhi court, the Police said that bail should not be granted to Aaftab Poonawala since the crime has deeply impacted society. As the initial investigation in the case is complete, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer had said while filling the bail application.

Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9.

Also read: Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India

28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly chopped Shraddha Walker's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for several weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city.

Last week, the Police got some major material evidence in the murder case, a DNA test confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area and in Gurugram, were indeed hers.

Traces of blood found in their flat, too, match with hers, said the test report, carried out using DNA samples from her father.