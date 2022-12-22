Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

    "Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed. You should explain to him that once he's filing a 'vakalatnama', he's authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala's lawyer.

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

    Aatab Poonawala, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker, on Thursday (December 22) withdrew his bail application before a Delhi court. In the last hearing on December 17, Poonawala’s advocate sought time to seek instructions from his client.

    Aaftab's bail hearing began at Delhi's Saket court at 11 am and was withdrawn due to a communication gap.

    Also read: 'A 19-year-old was slapped': Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    "Aaftab is asking if the bail application is being pressed. You should explain to him that once he's filing a 'vakalatnama', he's authorizing you to take steps on his behalf," the court told Poonawala's lawyer.

    In a reply to Delhi court, the Police said that bail should not be granted to Aaftab Poonawala since the crime has deeply impacted society. As the initial investigation in the case is complete, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer had said while filling the bail application.

    Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9.

    Also read: Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India

    28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly chopped Shraddha Walker's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for several weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city.

    Last week, the Police got some major material evidence in the murder case, a DNA test confirmed that the bones that alleged killer Aaftab Poonawala led the cops to, in a jungle in Delhi's Mehrauli area and in Gurugram, were indeed hers.

    Traces of blood found in their flat, too, match with hers, said the test report, carried out using DNA samples from her father.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi demands more reservation seats AJR

    Karnataka: Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi; demands more reservation seats

    A 19-year-old was slapped: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    'A 19-year-old was slapped': Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to 'resolve' Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot rift after Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India AJR

    Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India

    PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation on December 22; check details - adt

    PM Modi to chair high-level meeting to review COVID-19 situation on December 22; check details

    Recent Stories

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report - adt

    Tesla plans to layoff employees in early 2023, freezes hiring: Report

    Karnataka Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi demands more reservation seats AJR

    Karnataka: Panchamasali Lingayat community members hold footmarch in Belagavi; demands more reservation seats

    Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika is out now vma

    Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    football Brazilian football legend Pele's cancer advances; to spend Christmas in hospital-ayh

    Brazilian football legend Pele's cancer advances; to spend Christmas in hospital

    A 19-year-old was slapped: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    'A 19-year-old was slapped': Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recalls an incident, backs IndiGo air hostess

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon