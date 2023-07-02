Karnataka: Nandi hills, Skandagiri closed for public on July 2-3 ahead of President’s visit

Nandi Hills in Bengaluru will be closed to tourists on July 2nd and 3rd due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Muddenahalli. The ban aims to ensure the highest security for the President. Additionally, President Murmu has been selected for Honorary Doctorate by Karnataka State Open University.

Nandi Hills is a holy place for Bengaloreans on the weekend. If you are a resident of Bengaluru and have not yet visited Bengaluru, it’s a stereotypical belief that you are not Bengalorean.



Well, here’s an update for this weekend and Monday. If you have planned or have been planning to visit Nandi Hills on Sunday or Monday, you cannot. The Chikkaballapur district office has given an official notice for the tourists planning to visit. From July 2nd, from 6 am to the evening 6 of July 3rd, you are banned from visiting Nandi Hills and Skandagiri Hills.



The reason is plain simple the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is visiting Muddenahalli on Monday and the notice is due to security measures for the President. District collector of Chikkaballapur P.N Ravindra has requested the tourists to avoid visiting the hills during these 2 days.

President Droupadi Murmu has a planned visit to Muddenahalli for the convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. The Satyasai village is situated in the proximity of Nandi hills and Skandagiri. “The entry is banned in order to provide the highest security to the President” added the DC.



Our honourable President has been selected for an honorary doctorate by KSOU, said the VC Prof. Sharanappa Halase on Friday.



“Our President comes from a teaching background and hails from the tribal community. This has been the main reason to select her for the Honorary D.Lit (Doctorate). She will be awarded in the ceremony of the 18th convocation of the Karnataka State Open Univerity (KSOU), scheduled for July 2nd, 2023. In case the President lapses the ceremony, she will be awarded on July 3rd, in the presence of the Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot”, spoke the Vice-chancellor in the press meet.



The Vice-Chancellor announced that N. Ramachandra and Venkatalakshmi Narasimharaju had been chosen for honours in the teaching and health sectors, along with the president.