Congress MLA Yashavantharaya Gouda V Patil, who resigned after being denied a ministerial post in the Karnataka cabinet, has withdrawn his resignation. The decision came after a two-hour meeting with Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress MLA Yashavantharaya Gouda V Patil, who had resigned after being left out of the Karnataka cabinet expansion, on Thursday said he withdrew his resignation following a meeting with Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who assured him and explained the party's position.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said Surjewala visited his residence and held discussions with him for nearly two hours, after which he consulted party workers and decided to withdraw his resignation. "Congress state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala came to my house and spoke with me for about two hours, explaining the situation. After that, I consulted my party workers and withdrew my resignation, heeding their request," Patil said.

Reason for Resignation

Patil said he had resigned because the party did not fulfil its promise of giving him a ministerial berth. "They had earlier promised me that they would give me a ministerial position. But they did not keep their word. Hurt by this, I submitted my resignation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Patil had said that Karnataka Chief Minister, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, and other senior party leaders had also urged him to withdraw his resignation.

Discontent Over Cabinet Expansion

The developments came amid discontent within the ruling Congress after the recent cabinet expansion. Previously, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar downplayed the tensions within the Congress camp after two MLAs, including Patil and Belur Gopalakrishna, offered their resignations for not getting a cabinet berth.

However, 19 Congress MLAs took the oath as ministers on Monday. Several senior Congress leaders, including HK Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Shivanand Patil, RB Thimmapur, RV Deshpande, K Venkatesh, Krishnappa, Tanveer Sait, Appaji Nadagouda and HC Mahadevappa, were also left out of the expanded ministry. Many of them have previously served as ministers in Congress governments and were considered strong contenders for Cabinet berths.

Their exclusion has sparked discussions within the party over seniority, regional representation and community balance in the allocation of portfolios. (ANI)