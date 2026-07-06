Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He questioned the UP govt's SIT and urged the Centre to appoint a sitting judge to oversee the inquiry.

Minister Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the alleged theft of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Reddy questioned the impartiality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya temple. "The people of the BJP know what is going on in the Ram Mandir Committee. Now they have formed an SIT. The SIT chairman is an individual commissioner, and he is a member among others in the Temple Committee. How could reality will come out? It is not possible," Reddy said.

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The Minister further urged the Centre to appoint a sitting judge to oversee the SIT inquiry. "I urge the central government; at least a present judge of the Supreme Court should monitor this inquiry," he added.

Trust Meeting Addresses Fallout

Earlier today, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held in Ayodhya to deliberate on the fallout of alleged financial irregularities and the embezzlement of temple donations. Resignations of the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra were also discussed in the meeting. President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, attended the meeting at Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via video conferencing.

Following the high-level meeting on Monday, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra. The Trust also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members. The Trust has appointed trustee Krishna Mohan to discharge the responsibilities of General Secretary until a new appointment is made.

Trust Assures Justice Will Prevail

Hitting out at Opposition parties, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said, "Justice will prevail, and the guilty will be punished. We have faith in the judicial system; my earnest appeal is do not believe the rumours." (ANI)