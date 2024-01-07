Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day

This initiative aims to engage temples across Karnataka in honoring the auspicious event of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol installation, signifying the significance of this occasion to the broader community.

Karnataka's Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for a significant observance in temples across the state on January 22, aligning with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Scheduled between 12:29 pm and 1:32 pm, the installation of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya prompted Minister Reddy to instruct Muzrai temples to conduct "Maha Mangalarati" and special poojas on this occasion.

Expressing his directives on X, Reddy emphasized the importance of offering special poojas in all Muzrai temples statewide to coincide with the idol installation at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22.

Additionally, sources indicate that the Congress high command has greenlit party leaders' potential attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that the invitation extended to him and Sonia Gandhi was due to their parliamentary positions as Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and Chairperson of the Congress parliamentary board, respectively.

Notably, Kharge conveyed that the party did not impose any mandate on leaders intending to participate, affirming that individuals who wished to offer prayers at the temple had the liberty to do so, report said.

