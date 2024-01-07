Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day

    This initiative aims to engage temples across Karnataka in honoring the auspicious event of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol installation, signifying the significance of this occasion to the broader community.

    Karnataka minister calls for special poojas in state on Ayodhya Ram temple consecration day AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    Karnataka's Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy has called for a significant observance in temples across the state on January 22, aligning with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Scheduled between 12:29 pm and 1:32 pm, the installation of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya prompted Minister Reddy to instruct Muzrai temples to conduct "Maha Mangalarati" and special poojas on this occasion.

    Expressing his directives on X, Reddy emphasized the importance of offering special poojas in all Muzrai temples statewide to coincide with the idol installation at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

    This initiative aims to engage temples across Karnataka in honoring the auspicious event of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idol installation, signifying the significance of this occasion to the broader community.

    Additionally, sources indicate that the Congress high command has greenlit party leaders' potential attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that the invitation extended to him and Sonia Gandhi was due to their parliamentary positions as Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) and Chairperson of the Congress parliamentary board, respectively.

    Notably, Kharge conveyed that the party did not impose any mandate on leaders intending to participate, affirming that individuals who wished to offer prayers at the temple had the liberty to do so, report said.

    From Bengaluru to Ayodhya: Train schedules and fares for your journey

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2024, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

    Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

    Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

    From Bengaluru to Ayodhya: Train schedules and fares for your journey vkp

    From Bengaluru to Ayodhya: Train schedules and fares for your journey

    Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC to soon introduce cashless travel; buy tickets through UPI

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi over alleged unpaid bank loans

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    I have been in politics for 6 decades, will defeat Congress for sure: Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

    Nayanthara 'Annapoorani' lands in trouble over 'Lord Ram ate meat' dialogue, hurting hindu sentiments RBA

    Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' lands in trouble over 'Lord Ram ate meat' dialogue, hurting hindu sentiments

    Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

    Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

    Captain Miller: 7 reasons to watch Dhanush's film RBA

    'Captain Miller': 7 reasons to watch Dhanush's film

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon