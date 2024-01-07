From Bengaluru to Ayodhya: Train schedules and fares for your journey

The upcoming Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir inauguration prompts increased travel preparations. Indian Railways offers additional trains, including those from Bengaluru to Ayodhya, streamlining pilgrimages. Bookings, available online via IRCTC, ensure a hassle-free journey, while e-catering services at stations enhance the travel experience. Train schedules and fare details provide varied options for travellers heading to Ayodhya.

As the inauguration date for the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir draws near on January 22, a surge of excitement fills the air, beckoning devotees and travellers from various corners of the country to partake in the dedication program at the revered birthplace of Sri Rama. In preparation for this momentous occasion, transport arrangements are in full swing to facilitate a smooth journey to Ayodhya.

Indian Railways, known for its extensive network, is stepping up to the plate by introducing additional trains to streamline the pilgrimage to Ayodhya. For those embarking from Bengaluru, the good news is that special trains are scheduled to connect the two cities, ensuring a convenient travel experience.



With several trains operating between Bengaluru and Ayodhya Junction, Yesvantpur Junction stands as the primary departure point for most of these journeys. The route between these cities is renowned as one of the busiest in the Indian railway network, catering to a high demand for travel to Ayodhya.

To secure your spot on these trains, passengers have the option of booking tickets well in advance for a hassle-free, non-stop journey from Bangalore to Ayodhya. The booking process offers flexibility, allowing passengers to choose between offline and online modes for their convenience.

For online bookings, the IRCTC website is the go-to destination. Here, travellers can easily check seat availability and secure tickets that suit their preferences. Furthermore, passengers need not worry about meals, as IRCTC has partnered with RailMitra, offering e-catering services at 450+ stations. This service ensures passengers can relish hot and fresh meals during their train journey, enhancing the overall travel experience.

For those eyeing the specific train schedule between Bengaluru and Ayodhya, here are a few key details:



- Train No. 15024 Express departs Yesvantpur Junction-Gorakhpur, leaving Bengaluru at 11:40 PM and arriving at Ayodhya at 04:26 PM the following day.

- Train No. 22534, Yesvantpur Junction to Gorakhpur Express, also departs at 11:40 PM from Bengaluru, reaching Gorakhpur at 03:50 PM the next day.

- Train No. 12592, Yesvantpur Junction Gorakhpur Express, departs Bengaluru at 05:20 PM and reaches the destination at 01:17 PM the following day.

As for the ticket prices, a standard fare for the journey to Ayodhya is priced at Rs 840.99, while first-class tickets are available at Rs 2,183.79. The trains to Ayodhya operate from as early as 3:10 AM, with the last departure scheduled for 11:40 PM, offering a wide range of options for travellers.