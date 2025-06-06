Nagaland State Lottery's daily draws—Dear Meghna (1 PM), Dear Dasher (6 PM), and Dear Seagull (8 PM)—offer a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Legal in 13 Indian states, results are available on official websites.
The Nagaland State Lottery, one of the most popular legal lotteries in India, is back with the latest draws for today. Participants can check the live winning numbers for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries. The results are updated in real-time on official lottery websites.
13 Indian states where lottery is legal
Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery draws attract massive participation daily, with the top prize in each draw being a bumper Rs 1 crore.
Today’s draws: Timings and prizes
Each day features three draws:
- Dear Meghna Morning: 1:00 PM
- Dear Dasher Evening: 6:00 PM
- Dear Seagull Night: 8:00 PM
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize – Rs 9,000
- 3rd Prize – Rs 450
- 4th Prize – Rs 250
- 5th Prize – Rs 120
- Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000
How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results
To view the results online:
- Visit nagalandlotterysambad.com, www.nagalandlotteries.com, or www.lotterysambad.com
- Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section
- Select the appropriate draw (Dear Meghna, Dasher, or Seagull) with today’s date
- Match your ticket number with the official winning numbers
How to claim your prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their prize:
- Download the official claim form from the lottery website
- Submit the completed form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket
- For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be filed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata
Weekly schedule of Nagaland State Lotteries
Nagaland offers a dynamic lineup of lotteries every day, with three draws daily—each named distinctly:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Desert, Dear Finch
- Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Wave, Dear Goose
- Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican
- Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
- Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
- Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
- Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan