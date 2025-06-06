The Nagaland State Lottery, one of the most popular legal lotteries in India, is back with the latest draws for today. Participants can check the live winning numbers for the Dear Meghna Morning (1 PM), Dear Dasher Evening (6 PM), and Dear Seagull Night (8 PM) lotteries. The results are updated in real-time on official lottery websites.

13 Indian states where lottery is legal

Lotteries are legally operated in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Nagaland State Lottery draws attract massive participation daily, with the top prize in each draw being a bumper Rs 1 crore.

Today’s draws: Timings and prizes

Each day features three draws:

Dear Meghna Morning: 1:00 PM

Dear Dasher Evening: 6:00 PM

Dear Seagull Night: 8:00 PM

Prize structure:

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize – Rs 9,000

3rd Prize – Rs 450

4th Prize – Rs 250

5th Prize – Rs 120

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

How to check Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results

To view the results online:

Visit nagalandlotterysambad.com, www.nagalandlotteries.com, or www.lotterysambad.com

Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” section

Select the appropriate draw (Dear Meghna, Dasher, or Seagull) with today’s date

Match your ticket number with the official winning numbers

How to claim your prize

Winners must follow these steps to claim their prize:

Download the official claim form from the lottery website

Submit the completed form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket

For prizes above Rs 10,000, claims must be filed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata

Weekly schedule of Nagaland State Lotteries

Nagaland offers a dynamic lineup of lotteries every day, with three draws daily—each named distinctly: