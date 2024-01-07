Ram Mandir inauguration: AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal fearmongers, tells Muslims to avoid travel from Jan 20-25

AIUDF President Badruddin Ajmal stirred controversy ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya by urging Muslims to stay home from January 20 to 25. Labeling the BJP as the 'biggest enemy' of the Muslim community, Ajmal cited concerns over potential incidents during the ceremony.

Addressing a gathering in Assam's Barpeta, Ajmal urged caution, stating, "Muslims should avoid travelling from January 20 to 25. The entire world will witness the idol of Ram Lalla being placed in Ram Janmabhoomi. Lakhs of people will travel by buses, trains, aeroplanes, etc. We will have to maintain peace."

He added, "There will be thousands from across India traveling by buses and trains to Ayodhya. Any untoward incident can happen. So, my appeal to Muslims to avoid train travel is with an objective to maintain peace. The BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims. It is the enemy of our lives, faith, mosques, Islamic laws, and our Azan."

Responding to Ajmal's statements, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the party, emphasizing their commitment to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas.'

He stated, "BJP does not hate Muslims. We work with the mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.' BJP respects all religions." He highlighted the invitation extended to Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, for the consecration ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. The main rituals will be performed on January 22 by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, leading up to the significant event.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22 is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing attention and enthusiasm from people across India and abroad. VVIP guests have received invitations to participate in this auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.