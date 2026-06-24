A war of words has erupted between Karnataka Minister MB Patil and BJP's Ramesh Jigajinagi over RSS remarks. Patil slammed the BJP MP's comments, while Jigajinagi had earlier warned Priyank Kharge against targeting the RSS over its registration.

A war of words has erupted in Vijayapura between Karnataka Minister MB Patil and senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi on Wednesday over recent remarks regarding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and broader questions about the political representation and status of Dalit leaders within the state's political landscape.

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Patil dismissed the controversy surrounding the RSS, stating that he had neither made nor seen the specific allegations attributed to him. He defended the democratic right to dissent while sharply criticising the tone taken by Jigajinagi. "Anyone can say anything -- that is freedom of speech," Patil remarked. "Why does he (Jigajinagi) interfere? The Home Minister should do his work or remain quiet."

Patil's frustration appeared rooted in what he perceived as unnecessary provocation from the senior BJP leader, especially given Jigajinagi's long tenure in public office. "Being a six or seven-time MP, he should not speak like that, especially having won from a reserved constituency," Patil added, implying that such high-ranking representatives should focus on broader governance rather than divisive rhetoric.

The core of the Minister's retort focused on the social and political standing of the Dalit community. Questioning the nature of the political discourse being driven by the BJP leadership, Patil challenged Jigajinagi's posture, asking, "Has equality not yet come to this country for Dalits?"

While Jigajinagi has historically been a prominent Dalit face for the BJP in North Karnataka, he has recently expressed his own dissatisfaction, having previously remarked that it is "difficult for Dalit leaders to rise to the top" within the saffron party.

Jigajinagi's warning on RSS

Earlier, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Jigajinagi criticised Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over his reported statement on registration of the RSS, saying "no one who tried to touch the RSS has been spared."

Responding to Kharge's remarks, Jigajinagi said, "See, what do you do with him [Priyank Kharge]? Yes, I accept he's a minister, but he doesn't have a mind. Is this his job, to ask RSS to register? Ask people, they will say."

"What's his job? See, no one is spared who has ever tried to touch the RSS. Simply, he's going after RSS. I feel bad about it," the MP said.

He further questioned, "Tell me what a Dalit person has to do with RSS, that's my question. He has been made a minister because his father worked for the Congress."

Do some good work and get a good name, instead of falling behind RSS. It won't let you survive," Jigajinagi added.

Kharge demands clarity from RSS

The remarks come amid a political row after home minister Priyank Kharge recently commented on the RSS, reportedly suggesting the need for its registration.

On Wednesday, Kharge intensified his criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), questioning its legal status and transparency. Kharge reiterated his demand for clarity on the organisation's constitutional and financial compliance.

He also asserted that if the organisation provides valid clarification and "papers," he would apologise, while maintaining that accountability must apply equally if the claims are not substantiated. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The letter is very clear... they have done over five hundred marches wearing uniforms in my state, and daily, they have over four thousand shakhas. All I am asking is when they are not a registered organisation, under which law you are functioning?... I don't see anything illogical or unconstitutional in what I have asked... If you have the papers, then hit them on the face." (ANI)