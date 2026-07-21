A 37-year-old man in Karnataka's Hunsur district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters by suffocating them before hanging himself. Police have recovered a death note and are investigating the motive behind the tragic murder-suicide.

A 37-year-old man identified as Harish allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before ending his life by hanging himself in Karnataka's Hunsur district, the state police said on Tuesday.

According to police, on receiving information, the Hunsur Police Station Inspector along with the team visited the spot and found the bodies of 37-year-old Nikshita, and daughters Nikshita, 14, and Raksha, 8.

Details of the crime

Preliminary investigation suggests that while the wife and children were sleeping, Harish allegedly covered their nose and mouth with a plastic bag and suffocated them to death. Later, he reportedly went to the first floor and ended his life.

Death note recovered

During the investigation, police recovered a notebook containing a death note. It mentions the name Hanumantesh and has only one line written about him. In the note, Harish has listed people to contact, documents to be collected, and instructions to hand them over to his mother. He has also asked his friends to take good care of his mother. The note contains several such instructions.

Further investigation is underway. Police said the motive behind the act is yet to be ascertained and several angles are being probed.