Karnataka Lokayukta officials raided multiple government officials across several districts, including Kalaburagi, in a disproportionate asset case. In a separate incident, a gang involved in a "Digital Arrest" fraud was also busted by police.

Karnataka Lokayukta Launches Massive Anti-Corruption Raids

A grand visit by Karnataka Lokayukta officials launched simultaneous search operations across multiple districts on Tuesday, targeting several government officials over allegations of wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

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According to a press release, a total of twelve places were raided simultaneously by three officials and raids were carried out by 12 teams led by Davangere Lokayukta SP MS Kaulapure.

Lokayukta Officials conducted a raid at the residence of Panchayat Raj Engineering Department's Superintending Engineer, Manik Kankatte, with regard to a disproportionate asset case.

According to the Lokayukta Office, Lokayuktha officials Conducted Raids and a search operation at the residence of Superintendent Engineer, Panchayat Raj Dept, Kalaburagi, Manik Kankatte in Kalaburagi on a disproportionate asset case.

Under the guidance of Lokayukta SP Siddharaju, five teams conducted raids on five different places.

Karnataka Lokayukta officials fanned out across the launched coordinated raids on residences and offices linked to various government officials, including those in Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Belagavi.

Lokayuktha officials informed that Siddeshwar Hebbal, Chief Mechanic KSRT (North West) Hubli, his house in Anjaneya Layout, Davangere city, and his office in Hubli were raided at four places.

During the raid, Siddeshwar Hebbal found Rs 40 lakh in cash, sources informed.

According to the release, Chitradurga Bayalu Seema Authority Secretary. Krishna Nayak Raids at five places, including his house in Siddaveerappa Layout, Davangere city, and his office in Chitradurga.

Raids were carried out at five places, including Sanna Kenchappa, Belgaum KRIDL Superintendent Engineer, Davangere house and Belgaum house.

More information awaited.

'Digital Arrest' Fraud Gang Busted

In a separate incident on the same day, a gang allegedly involved in "Digital Arrest" fraud was arrested, and three persons, officials said on Tuesday.

During the operation, authorities managed to freeze Rs 1,03,142 of the cheated amount.

The police also recovered three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

According to the complaint, on January 8, 2026, he received a call from a woman who claimed to be an employee of a telecom company.

She informed him that a mobile number issued using his Aadhaar card was being used in illegal gaming activities in Bengaluru.

The complainant was then connected via video call to a man who introduced himself as a Sub-Inspector from Indira Nagar Police Station, Bengaluru.

The accused falsely claimed that four bank accounts had been opened using the complainant's Aadhaar card and that these accounts were linked to a money laundering case.

Subsequently, other fraudsters posed as senior police officials and intimidated the complainant by telling him that he was under investigation.

The fraudsters kept the complainant under continuous video surveillance and, by creating fear of legal action, obtained details of his bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds, shares, and other assets.

They instructed him to prematurely liquidate his investments and transfer the funds to various bank accounts and UPI IDs.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had initially come into contact with cyber fraudsters through Instagram.

The three arrested accused were found in possession of mobile phones, which have been seized by the police.

Police are continuing the investigation to identify other associates involved in the racket and to trace the complete money trail.