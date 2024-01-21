Karnataka: Huge colossal arrow used by Sri Ram in Treta Yug found in Yadgiri

In Shibarbandi, Karnataka, a colossal arrow believed to be wielded by Lord Rama has been found. The 7-foot arrow is enshrined in the "Shibarbandi Sriram's Bana Temple," where worshippers offer prayers. Locals attribute historical significance to the relic, connecting it to Rama's divine weapon lineage. Meanwhile, a Dalit man, Ramdas H, donates land in Harohalli, Mysore, for a Ram Mandir, where a stone for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's idol was discovered. The consecration is scheduled for January 22.

A colossal arrow believed to have been wielded by Lord Sri Rama during the Treta Yuga has been found in the village of Shibarbandi in Surpur taluk, Yadgiri district, Karnataka. The arrow, standing over 7 feet tall, is constructed with a steel core and iron coating, showcasing the craftsmanship of its time.

Local villagers have constructed a temple dedicated to the arrow, reverently known as the "Shibarbandi Sriram's Bana Temple." According to local lore, this is the very arrow that Rama is said to have shot from Shitimani in Bagalkote district, to reach Lanka. However, fate had it fall in Shibarbandi village, marking the end of Rama's divine weapon lineage.



Worshipers visit the temple regularly, offering prayers to the symbolic arrow. Villagers believe that this sacred relic holds immense historical significance, as it is thought to have been used by Rama himself during the Treta Yuga.

The temple has become a focal point for the community, resonating with the spiritual connection to the legendary Ramayana. The faithful express their devotion by performing rituals and poojas in honour of the revered arrow. This newfound relic adds to the rich tapestry of Ramayana-related sites in Karnataka, including Anjanadri, Kishkindhe, and Sabari.



A Dalit man named Ramdas. H from Harohalli, Mysore, has generously offered 4 tuns of land for the construction of a Ram Mandir. The land holds significance as it is the same location where a Krishna stone, intended for the Balarama (Ramlalla) idol in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, was discovered.

Three massive stones, each measuring 10 feet, were unearthed on Ramdas's farm. One of these stones was transported to Ayodhya for examination, and the Trust selected a suitable block for carving the idol. Mysore sculptor Arun Yogiraj has skillfully crafted the idol of Shri Ramlalla from the very stone found on Ramdas's land. The consecration ceremony is scheduled for the morning of January 22, coinciding with the auspicious inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.