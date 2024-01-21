Ram Mandir: Share wishes, messages for 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya

Lifestyle
May the construction of the Ram temple bring peace, harmony and prosperity to our country. Wishing everyone a joyous occasion.
On this auspicious day of Ram Mandir's inauguration, let us celebrate the spirit of devotion, faith and our cultural heritage. Jai Shri Ram!
On this happy day of Ram Temple's inauguration, may the divine blessings of Lord Ram remain upon us and lead our country towards peace and prosperity. Jai Shri Ram!
On this historic day, let us celebrate the completion of Ram Mandir. May it be a symbol of peace, tolerance and spiritual awakening.
Ayodhya Dham is beautifully decorated and my eyes are thirsty for Ram Lalla's darshan. Jai Shri Ram!
Lamps have been lit in Awadh, and hymns are being recited now. After several years, Lord Ram ji has arrived with Goddess Sita. Jai Shri Ram.
The temple has become so sacred, the Earth has become a Dham, our Lord Ram has finally arrived on January 22, 2024.
As Ayodhya witnesses the glorious return of Lord Ram, wishing everyone a joyous celebration.
"Jai Shri Ram" chants fill the skies as devotees swarm the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. An amazing sight and a memory to treasure.
From stone to sanctum, a heavenly dwelling ascends. Together, let's enjoy this day. Jai Shri Ram!