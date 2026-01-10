Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara flagged concerns for Kannada speakers in border areas like Kasargod over Kerala's language bill. CM Siddaramaiah has written to his Kerala counterpart, urging reconsideration of the proposed legislation.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that states in India were carved out on the basis of language and stressed the need to address language-related concerns in border regions. Speaking in Bengaluru with the media, Parameshwara referred to a recent circular issued by the Kerala government directing priority to be given to the local language, Malayalam. He noted that people living in bordering areas, such as Kasargod along the Karnataka-Kerala border, continue to speak Kannada. He said, "States have been carved out on the basis of language. The Kerala government has issued a circular ordering priority to be given to the local language (Malayalam). People living in bordering areas, such as Kasargod (Karnataka-Kerala border), still speak Kannada. Both the CMs should resolve this." His remarks come amid growing concerns over language usage and administrative communication in border districts shared by Karnataka and Kerala.

BJP Slams Congress, CPI(M) Over Bill

Earlier, Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the CPI(M) over the Malayalam Language Bill 2025. Reacting to the bill, Chandrasekhar accused both parties of repeatedly attempting to divide people for electoral gains. He further took a direct aim at Congress leadership for talking about language, in what he termed as "ironic", when they are led by a "Italian lady" and have fielded a "non-Malayalam speaking MP from Wayanad. Speaking to ANI, the Kerala BJP chief said the CPI(M) had historically tried to divide society on class lines and was now resorting to religion and appeasement politics. He alleged that the Congress, particularly in Karnataka, was playing the "Language chauvinism card" whenever it found itself on the defensive.

Kerala Govt Offers Reassurance

Earlier, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal sought to reassure the public amid mounting concerns over the proposed Malayalam Language Bill 2025, stating that the legislation would not lead to discrimination against any section of society. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Balagopal said, "I can assure you about one thing that there will be no discrimination against anyone in the state," as criticism from neighbouring Karnataka intensified over the bill's provisions. The proposed bill has sparked a debate over the first compulsory language across Kerala.

BJP's Attack Continues

'Ironic' Leadership Questioned

Launching an attack on Congress leadership, Chandrasekhar said, "It is ironical that the Congress party, on top of whom sits an Italian lady (Sonia Gandhi), who's the leader, who has brought to Kerala and put on the heads of Wayanad, a non-Malayalam speaking MP (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), should talk about language and regional identity. "He further claimed that the Congress leadership underestimates the electorate by assuming people could be mislead with what he described as "nonsensical narratives. "The entire calculation of the Congress party is that people are foolish and they can be made fools of by giving them any kind of nonsensical narrative. But those days are over now. People are asking tough questions that you have to answer clearly and precisely," he asserted.

Karnataka CM Writes to Kerala Counterpart

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Kerala and Karnataka over the proposed bill. Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing grave concerns over the bill. In his letter, Siddaramaiah warned that making Malayalam compulsory even in Kannada-medium schools could weaken minority-run educational institutions and burden children in border areas.

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, the Karnataka CM noted that regions like Kasargod have historically thrived on linguistic harmony, with Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary and other languages shaping everyday life and identity.

While reiterating Karnataka's pride in the Kannada language, he stressed that language promotion must never become imposition. Calling for reconsideration, Siddaramaiah urged the Kerala government to engage in wider consultations with linguistic minorities, educators and neighbouring states. He maintained that Karnataka would oppose the bill, if passed, using every constitutional means to defend minority rights and uphold the plural spirit of the Constitution. (ANI)

