Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9

    The Supreme Court has intervened, halting board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 until further notice. Legal disputes arose following government circulars, with the Divisional Bench of the High Court initially allowing exams but later overruled by the Supreme Court. The state government advocates for exams aligned with the curriculum.

    SC puts a pause on Karnataka HC's ruling to cancel exams for classes 5, 8, and 9 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing issue surrounding the board exams for classes 5, 8, and 9, directing a stay until further notice. The decision comes following a series of legal manoeuvres initiated by various educational institutions. The issue first came to light when the government's circular regarding the conduct of board exams for the mentioned classes was blocked by the Supreme Court. This action followed an appeal to the highest judicial body by the Karnataka government, challenging an order issued by the Divisional Bench of the High Court.

    Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) and several educational institutions filed an appeal contesting the Divisional Bench's decision. This move led to a subsequent order from the Supreme Court's Divisional Bench. Initially, the Karnataka High Court, represented by a single-member bench, had nullified the government's circular, effectively halting the proposed board exams. However, the Divisional Bench overruled this decision, paving the way for the examinations to proceed.

    Karnataka govt files urgent appeal to HC after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams

    The legal tug-of-war continued as the Supreme Court intervened once again, staying the Divisional Bench's order. This development meant that the board exams would remain suspended until the Divisional Bench heard the complete arguments of the petition and delivered its final verdict. Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mittal presided over the latest proceedings, announcing a temporary halt to the board exams pending the Divisional Bench's final decision on the appeal petition.

    State Government's Position

    The government maintained that the question papers for the examinations would align with the learning recovery (Kalika Chetarike) program, a component of the curriculum aimed at enhancing learning outcomes among students. Officials emphasized that the program was designed to complement the existing syllabus and did not deviate from it.

    Karnataka HC announces cancellation of board exams for Classes 5,8,9 and 11

    Karnataka High Court's Decision

    A bench led by Justice Ravi Hosamani, which was hearing the case, overturned the government's notification. The court ruled in favour of the arguments presented by the private school management, endorsing their stance that board examinations for these classes should not be mandatory and should instead be administered at the school level.

    The legal battle echoes earlier disputes over the introduction of board-level assessments for Classes 5 and 8. Last year, the Karnataka High Court invalidated circulars issued by the Education Department proposing board-level assessments for these grades. Despite subsequent modifications to the proposals, challenges persisted.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Chief Minister AJR

    Nayab Singh Saini is new Haryana CM: Video of him touching Khattar's feet before oath-taking goes viral -WATCH

    Six Pakistanis arrested in joint operation by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust AJR

    Six Pakistanis arrested by Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard, and NCB in Rs 480 crore drug bust

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting vkp

    Why is 'What's wrong with India' trending on Elon Musk's X? Here's what netizens are posting

    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event AJR

    Amit Shah slams Congress, highlights Ayodhya's Ram temple triumph at Secunderabad event

    Will Bengaluru water crisis affect three first-leg IPL 2024 matches? KSCA gives key update snt

    Will Bengaluru water crisis affect three first-leg IPL 2024 matches? KSCA gives key update

    Recent Stories

    Did Vijay Sethupathi reject Vibhishana's role in Ramayana? Here's why? RKK

    Did Vijay Sethupathi reject Vibhishana's role in Ramayana? Here's why?

    US Intelligence raises doubts on Netanyahu's future political leadership in Israel, indicates fall of govt avv

    US Intelligence raises doubts on Netanyahu's future political leadership in Israel, indicates fall of govt

    cricket Boycott blasts England's bowling line-up after series defeat to India; says lucky Virat Kohli didn't play osf

    Boycott blasts England's bowling line-up after series defeat to India; says lucky Virat Kohli didn't play

    Haryana BJP President Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Chief Minister AJR

    Nayab Singh Saini is new Haryana CM: Video of him touching Khattar's feet before oath-taking goes viral -WATCH

    Ramadan 2024: How fasting depends on the moon RKK EAI

    Ramadan 2024: How fasting depends on the moon

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon