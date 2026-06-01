Karnataka HC denied bail to an MIT Manipal student accused of rape and remarked that crime has become easy because the law lacks deterrence, saying harsher punishments make people obey laws.

The Karnataka High Court has made strong observations on crime and punishment while refusing to grant bail to a 23-year-old rape accused, remarking that offenders are not dealt with firmly enough under the law and that this has made committing crimes easier.

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The observations were made by Justice R Nataraj while hearing the bail plea of Gopi Reddy Karthik Reddy, a student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal, who has been in judicial custody since April 5 in connection with a rape case.

Court Says Crime Has Become Easy Due to Weak Enforcement

During the hearing, Justice Nataraj expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among people to commit crimes casually because they do not fear the consequences.

"Law has lost its teeth because we don't deal with offenders firmly. That is why committing an offence has become so easy unlike in the middle-east. If you chop leg or hand, perhaps only then people will realise to comply with law. Because we have a democracy, everybody takes it (for granted)," the Court remarked.

The judge suggested that stricter punishments, such as those imposed in some Middle Eastern countries, could make people more compliant with the law.

Bail Plea Rejected, Court Makes Strong Remarks

The Court was hearing the bail application filed by Reddy, who has been behind bars for nearly two months.

While refusing to grant bail at this stage, Justice Nataraj observed:

"If you eat salt, you got to drink water. Let him stay another four-five days. Let him get used to the prison. Who knows, if you are punished, you may have to go back," the Court remarked while refusing to grant bail to Reddy.

However, the Court subsequently issued notice to the State on the bail plea and directed that the matter be listed for further consideration on June 8.

Defence Says No Offence Committed

Appearing for the accused, advocate Ayantika Mondal argued that Reddy had already spent nearly two months in judicial custody and that no offence had been committed.

The defence further contended that the allegations relate to an incident that allegedly occurred almost three years ago and argued that continued incarceration could severely impact the petitioner's professional future.

Allegations Against MIT Manipal Student

According to the prosecution, the complainant and the accused were classmates at Manipal Institute of Technology in Manipal.

The woman alleged that Reddy expressed his love for her in July 2023 and that she initially reciprocated his feelings. However, she later became suspicious of his character and distanced herself from him.

According to the complaint, on September 12, 2023, the accused persuaded her to accompany him to the apartment where he was residing, allegedly to discuss their relationship. Once there, he allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will.

The complainant stated that the incident left her severely traumatised and depressed, for which she underwent treatment at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal.

She later approached the National Commission for Women in Bengaluru before filing a formal complaint with the police.

Case Registered Under IPC Sections 375 and 376

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Udupi Women Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 375(a) and 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter is now scheduled to be taken up again by the Karnataka High Court on June 8, when the State is expected to respond to the bail plea.