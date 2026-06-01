A fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) in New Delhi on Monday morning. The blaze was successfully brought under control by 8 fire engines. No casualties were reported in the incident, which affected the second floor.

A fire that broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) building in the national capital has now been successfully brought under control by fire tenders, an official said here on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call regarding the blaze was received at around 9:00 AM, prompting a swift response from the authorities.

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Fire Controlled, No Casualties

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Fire Officer Rajinder Atwal confirmed that standard operational protocols were immediately activated following the alert. "We had received a fire call at the SPA building around 9 am. As per SOP, we dispatched 8 fire engines. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building. At 10.40 am, we got the message that the fire was brought under control. The fire broke out in the offices of the Environmental Planning Department. Only one floor was affected by fire, and there was no casualty in the incident. Office materials were affected in the fire. Police will investigate the cause of the fire", he said.

Ministry and DFS Clarify Location Amid Confusion

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Monday clarified that the fire incident took place at the School of Planning and Architecture and not at the office of the Ministry of Education. Ministry of Education stated that it is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, whereas the fire incident occurred at the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), located at ITO, New Delhi.

The Ministry stated that certain media reports have incorrectly stated that a fire broke out in the Ministry of Education office. The Ministry further stated that the fire was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has also rectified its initial information of a fire breaking out at a Ministry of Education Office, Vikas Marg. The fire, it said, instead broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), near ITO, Delhi, as per the updated information issued by DFS.

Delhi Fire Services said that the fire incident took place at 10 am on Monday at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). Fire-fighting operations were carried out by 8 fire tenders, assisted by 3 ambulances, 2 PCR vans, traffic police, and local police staff.

"Today, at about 10.00 AM, information regarding a fire incident at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), near ITO, Delhi, was received at PS IP Estate and marked to SI Yogesh Poonia," the updated information said. (ANI)