Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC dismisses sedition case against Bidar school for anti-CAA play

    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a sedition case brought in 2020 against Shaheen School in Bidar over anti-CAA drama performed in the school.

    Karnataka HC dismisses sedition case against Bidar school for anti-CAA play anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a sedition case brought in 2020 against the administration of Shaheen School in Bidar for performing a play that was critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act, reported Live Law.

    Also read: YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization

    The play was allegedly seditious and inflammatory, and police detained the headmistress and a student's mother. According to them, students in Grades 4, 5, and 6 disrespected Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Even while news reports refuted the claim, other social media users claimed that the play contained a discussion about assaulting the prime minister with a slipper. The goal of the performance was to increase public awareness of Muslim issues with the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    A member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad complained to the Bidar Police, who then filed the sedition case in response. The group is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's student wing. Additionally, the police came under fire for interrogating young students, including a nine-year-old. The students also received a summons to the police station.

    The Bidar Sessions Court had acquitted the headmistress and the child's mother, holding that the charges of sedition could not stand. The Kalaburagi Bench acquitted the remaining four persons, including the management officials, on a plea filed in the Karnataka High Court against the charges of sedition. 

    The Karnataka High Court had stated in August 2021 that the interrogation was a "severe violation" of the Juvenile Justice Act's provisions and child's rights.

    After a petition was filed alleging that the police had broken the law by questioning the pupils without the presence of their teachers or parents, the High Court took up the case. The petitioners, a lawyer, and a human rights organisation, said that interrogating the children in a hostile environment had harmed their mental health.

    The CAA provides citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have lived in India for six years. 

    ALso read: Live-in relationship is not recognised as marriage, can't seek divorce: Kerala HC
     

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Here is how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan AJR

    WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi, only as per law: HC

    No pruning of trees will be permitted in Delhi: HC

    Cyclone Biparjoy Updates Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre AJR

    CPI extends support to Arvind Kejriwal in ordinance war with Centre

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the prize money winners Here anr

    Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty (FF-53) June 14 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Recent Stories

    Mango Kulfi Easy steps to make it at home gcw

    Mango Kulfi: Easy steps to make it at home

    Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge (MSW)

    Extraction 2 to I Love You: 7 exciting OTT releases to binge

    Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry osf

    Unbreakable Ashes Records: A Glorious Legacy of the Greatest Rivalry

    Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL powered speakers 108MP camera launched in India price starts at Rs 14999 gcw

    Infinix Note 30 5G with JBL-powered speakers, 108MP camera launched in India; price starts at Rs 14,999

    YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization anr

    YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon