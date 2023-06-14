YouTube makes BIG announcement! With 500 subscribers, you can now apply for monetization

YouTube has modified criteria for content creators who wish to join the YouTube Partner Programme and monetize their channel. Anyone with 500 subscribers can now apply for monetization.

Google's free video-sharing service YouTube has revealed the modified criteria for content producers who want to join the YouTube Partner Programme and monetize their channel. The most recent YouTube rules appear to be creator-friendly; the company has lowered many of the requirements, making it simpler for more recent content creators to begin making money on YouTube.

The YouTube Partner Programme (YPP) has updated its rules, allowing anyone with at least 500 subscribers to apply for the monetization programme as long as they have produced three or more public videos in the previous 90 days that have received at least 3,000 watch hours, or 3 million short views.

The new standards are currently applicable to content creators based in the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company will implement these new laws in other markets, per the company's official blog. Similarly to that, US-based content makers must have at least 20,000 subscribers to qualify for shopping affiliate programmes.

The ability to enable tipping choices through Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers is one of the extra perks available to those who join YPP and adhere to the most recent laws. After a creator submits an application for monetization, YouTube will analyse it and decide whether to approve it within a month.

The new rules should make it easier for more creators to monetize their YouTube channels than before when doing so required at least 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch hours, and 10 million quick views.

