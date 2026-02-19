BJP leader R. Ashok has accused the Karnataka government of withholding ₹75 crore in aid meant for over 23,000 orphans for the last seven months, alleging the administration has 'swallowed' the funds intended for children.

Allegations of Withholding Funds for Orphans

Karnataka, BJP leader R. Ashok has alleged that the state government has failed to provide food to over 23,000 orphans and withheld ₹75 crores in aid for the last seven months. Ashok claimed the funds, intended for children who lost parents due to Covid and other reasons, have been "swallowed" by the administration, also mentioning issues with the Grihalakshmi Yojana and transport department.

"The state government is not even providing food to more than 23 thousand orphans. For the last 7 months, 75 crores have not been given to orphans who have lost their parents due to Covid and other reasons. Whose pocket did this money go into? All governments have pledged that Karnataka will not die of hunger. But this government has not given food to orphans, it has not given 5 thousand crores for the Grihalakshmi Yojana. This is the government that has swallowed the money of street beggars, this government has swallowed the money of street beggars and orphans. They make such a budget," said Ashok.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Criticism Over Governance and Transport Department

He also said that Harriers should not be given for 38 months, hence many transport units have called for a bandh tomorrow. "Let me release the record of whether there was a loss or profit when I was the transport minister. There are no tires for buses in this government, and now students are going on tour in tipper lorries. Let Siddaramaiah claim to be the empty chief minister , The dog community is happy. The Speaker is also looking for a home for the dogs in the Vidhana Soudha. On the other hand, Minister Mahadevappa has given shelter on the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha. Mahadevappa is saying that the Congress fight is like a fight between street dogs. Some MLAs have gone on foreign tours," Ashok added.

Claims of Congress Infighting

Ashok further stated, "DCM DK Shivakumar is saying that 138 people are ours. Those who went on foreign tours are Siddaramaiah supporters; this has given a glimpse to DCM DK Shivakumar. That's all. Siddaramaiah himself has answered my question in the House. He said that I will be the CM for five years. He said that I will present the budget myself. Now DK Shivakumar is saying that Siddaramaiah himself will answer. So is this intimidation politics? So is it an agreement? So the people of the state should know how long it has been. Mahadevappa has said that the dog's tail is wagging the dog. The Chief Minister has made Cheru a laughing stock."

'Match-Fixing' Allegations on Contractor Issue

"On the contractor issue Some ministers have become package ministers. KKRDB has given many jobs to Andhra people. Telangana is getting better after the Congress government came. The contractors there and the ministers here have been match-fixing," Ashok stated. (ANI)