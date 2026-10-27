UKD and Congress protesters gathered in Gairsain to highlight issues like unemployment and inflation as the two-day Uttarakhand Assembly session began. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the state's focus on a new development-oriented budget.

Opposition Protests in Gairsain

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Leaders and workers of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and the Congress staged protests in Gairsain, Chamoli district, as the Uttarakhand Assembly session commenced on Tuesday, raising issues including unemployment, inflation, state government policies and public grievances. UKD leaders and workers staged a demonstration at Bhararisain, where the Assembly is located, to protest against the state government's policies, rising unemployment and other issues.

Meanwhile, following a call by the Pradesh Congress Committee, a large number of Congress leaders and workers, led by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, marched towards the Assembly to gherao it. The Congress protest was aimed at highlighting pressing issues concerning Uttarakhand, the policies of the BJP government, inflation, unemployment and various public grievances.

Criticism and Government Response

Addressing the protest, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal criticised the state government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil the hopes and promises on which it was elected. "The government that the people of this state elected with such high hopes had promised to bring better days. Instead, over time, this government has unleashed political, social, and economic oppression upon the people of this state. The Congress party and our party workers will not stand by and watch the people of our region and our state suffer such atrocities," Godiyal said.

The protest took place as the two-day Uttarakhand Assembly session began on Tuesday. The Congress had called for a gherao over 14 public-interest issues and accused the BJP government of neglecting development concerns, corruption and unemployment.

Security and Official Stance

Security was tightened around the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Bhararisain, with barricades installed at several points along approach routes. Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel were deployed in strength, and commuters heading towards the Assembly premises were subjected to checks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government was presenting a full budget with provisions for the overall development of Uttarakhand, including new schemes and a focus on innovation. “We are presenting the full budget, which includes provisions for the all-around development of the state. Some new schemes have also been incorporated. There is a focus on innovation, and existing schemes will be given further momentum,” Dhami said.

Responding to the Opposition's protest, the Chief Minister called for a positive approach and said substantive work would take place inside the Legislative Assembly. “Well, the opposition is staging a protest—but I believe there should be a positive approach. In a way, the opposition also encourages us to perform better. Ultimately, all the substantive work will take place within the Legislative Assembly,” he said.