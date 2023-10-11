Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

    Tamil Nadu urgently appealed for 13,000 cusecs of daily water from Karnataka during the Cauvery Water Control Committee meeting. In response, Karnataka was directed to release 3,000 cusecs daily for 15 days, posing significant implications for the water-sharing dispute.
     

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to Tamil Nadu from October 16 for 15 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    The Cauvery Water Control Committee (CWRC) held a crucial meeting today to address the ongoing water-sharing dispute. During the session, Tamil Nadu officials urgently appealed for a substantial increase in the daily water allocation from Karnataka.

    Tamil Nadu strongly requested the release of 16000 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days, citing the unmet initial request and their continuing water requirements.

    Cauvery row: Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagraj calls to close all national highways in Karnataka on Oct 10

    In response to Tamil Nadu's appeal, the CWRC has ordered Karnataka to significantly augment its daily water release to 3000 cusecs. This decision represents a notable setback for Karnataka, as it had previously been mandated to release 3000 cusecs daily, beginning on October 16th for a 15-day period.

    We will give our blood but will not release Cauvery water: Veteran actor Doddanna

    Karnataka presented its case to the CWMA, emphasizing a 50.891% shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs until October 10. Karnataka argued that due to distress flows and extreme hydrometeorological conditions, it would not be feasible to release water from its reservoirs to reach Biligundlu, except for what could naturally flow in from the uncontrolled catchment.

    The Cauvery water dispute between the two states had escalated, leading to two bandhs in Karnataka within a week at the end of September. The entire state united in solidarity regarding the longstanding Cauvery issue, which has persisted for many years. Presently, Karnataka is grappling with a deteriorating drought situation, marked by rising temperatures.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police rkn

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police

    Kerala: Stale food items seized from three hotels in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Stale food items seized from three hotels in Thrissur

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Odisha train accident victims laid to rest: Bhubaneswar civic body completes cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies AJR

    Odisha train accident victims laid to rest: Bhubaneswar civic body completes cremation of 28 unclaimed bodies

    Lakhimpur Kheri: 13-year-old brutally tortured before being murdered

    Lakhimpur Kheri: 13-year-old brutally tortured before being murdered

    Recent Stories

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa RBA EAI

    Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa

    Unlock secrets to youthful skin: 7 natural ways to reduce wrinkles ATG EAI

    Unlock secrets to youthful skin: 7 natural ways to reduce wrinkles

    Pakistan Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza' snt

    Pakistan's Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'

    Israel Palestine War Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza Israeli Ambassor to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely

    Israel-Palestine War: 'Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza'

    Heroine of Israel 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict snt

    'Heroine of Israel': 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon